GETTING THERE: Changes needed at rural Route 3 intersection?

JUST THE other day, I made my regular right (with a green light) turn from Orange Plank Road onto State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County.
At the same time, a westbound Route 3 pickup truck driver decided to make a U-turn.
Bad move. No U-turns allowed.
That move was a small infraction—who hasn’t done something like that at an intersection somewhere?
But high-speed traffic zooms through that intersection, making even the smallest infraction a potential deadly move.
In 2012, a flashing yellow signal was installed at the intersection for westbound Route 3 traffic turning onto Orange Plank.
On May 15, 2018, 24-year-old Jennifer Goonan, just hours from graduating at Germanna Community College, made a left on that flashing signal too late to avoid an oncoming truck that had a green light.
That small infraction cost the young woman her life.
Following the crash, the Virginia Department of Transportation installed a sign at the signal, “Left Turn Yield on Flashing Yellow Arrow.” The department had recommended the signs at all such signals in 2016, and installs them in all cases now in the Fredericksburg District.
At the May 25 meeting, Board of Supervisor Barry Jett said he was getting calls from residents about crashes and near crashes at the intersection and suggested VDOT look into it.
Local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said some have asked VDOT to get rid of the flashing yellow light, but she pointed out that traffic would then fill the lane and spill onto the main lane of Route 3.
How has the intersection faired since the warning sign was installed?
Before the sign was added, between 2015 and May 2018, there were 20 crashes, 18 injuries and one death at the intersection, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
In the three years since (June 2018–June 18, 2021), there have been 11 crashes with nine injuries at the intersection. No one has died in a crash there since the sign was added.
Following the 2018 crash, VDOT reviewed the intersection and recommended another change—an RCUT design.
The benefit of the design (Restricted Crossing U-Turn) is its reduction of conflict points, basically vehicles crossing paths, according to VDOT.
One aspect of the design eliminates left turns from side streets, in this case Orange Plank. That traffic instead turns right and makes a U-turn nearby. Not many vehicles make left turns onto Route 3 there.
But that adjustment allows a change that would more directly impact the left turn concern. The additional space would allow the left turn lane to be extended into the median for mainline traffic, making the turn more of a straight shot onto the side street.
“The project is not currently funded,” Hannon said in an email. “However, we estimate the project would cost around $300,000 to accomplish and this intersection concept can be advanced in the future as any combination of state, local and federal funding becomes available. VDOT will be discussing this option with Spotsylvania County’s Transportation Committee as an example of how this innovative design can promote safety.”
LEAVELLS ROAD INTERSECTION
Speaking of Spotsylvania intersections, drivers should be alert for lane changes at the northbound Leavells Road approach to Harrison Road.
The repaving work on Leavells Road will include restriping that will boost the Leavells Road left turn from one to two lanes at the approach to the intersection, according to Hannon. Also, the right turn lane will become a shared through/right turn lane for northbound Leavells Road traffic.
Hannon said the change is a “low-cost improvement that will reduce congestion for travelers turning onto Harrison Road westbound, which is a pattern where we see intense demand at peak times.”
