GETTING THERE: Chatham Bridge cliff swallows find a new home

Roundabout-phobia seems to have diminished in recent years as their use and popularity has grown. But the mall traffic circle at the main entrance off State Route 3 is pure evil to area drivers. Some say it’s the design. Others claim it’s too close to the highway entrance. And then you have those who say people just don’t know how to drive, but still hate that roundabout.

The mall has another roundabout, on the backside near the movie theater. It seems to work fine, though it handles much less traffic than the frontside roundabout.

The roundabout in the county’s plan also would be built on the backside of the mall, near the other one, where Bragg Road meets Towne Centre Boulevard. It’s hard to imagine that roundabout would have similar issues to the circle at the mall’s main entrance.

The county’s transportation plan also includes eight other possible new roundabouts.

Two projects propose building roundabouts on Old Plank Road. One would be built at Andora Drive, a project the county is studying. The other roundabout would be built at the nearby Chancellor Road intersection.

The rest of the roundabouts in the plan are options for proposed intersection improvement projects.

FRED bus and VRE adding service