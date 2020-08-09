GETTING THERE: Chatham Bridge cliff swallows find a new home

Some former tenants of the Chatham Bridge recently found a new home.
Actually, they were released near their new home.
More than 100 cliff swallows were moved from the bridge before its makeover started, and 16 of the young birds recently were released near the Benjamin Harrison Bridge spanning the James River between Prince George and Charles City counties, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Fredericksburg District Facebook page.
Experts tell VDOT the young cliff swallows likely will stay at the bridge and learn from the older birds who already call the bridge home.
The cliff swallows were sent to wildlife centers, sanctuaries and volunteers with AWARE, a nonprofit group with volunteers who care for wild animals in their homes, for care and eventual release.
More roundabouts coming to Spotsylvania?
Spotsylvania County’s recently updated long-range transportation plan includes one project that is sure to raise eyebrows, and probably some voices, too.
It’s a small project—relative to transportation work—of $3.3 million that calls for a roundabout at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre.
Civilized conversation usually stops when roundabouts and the mall are mentioned in the same breath, as eyes bulge, faces flush red and expletives are unleashed.
Roundabout-phobia seems to have diminished in recent years as their use and popularity has grown. But the mall traffic circle at the main entrance off State Route 3 is pure evil to area drivers. Some say it’s the design. Others claim it’s too close to the highway entrance. And then you have those who say people just don’t know how to drive, but still hate that roundabout.
The mall has another roundabout, on the backside near the movie theater. It seems to work fine, though it handles much less traffic than the frontside roundabout.
The roundabout in the county’s plan also would be built on the backside of the mall, near the other one, where Bragg Road meets Towne Centre Boulevard. It’s hard to imagine that roundabout would have similar issues to the circle at the mall’s main entrance.
The county’s transportation plan also includes eight other possible new roundabouts.
Two projects propose building roundabouts on Old Plank Road. One would be built at Andora Drive, a project the county is studying. The other roundabout would be built at the nearby Chancellor Road intersection.
The rest of the roundabouts in the plan are options for proposed intersection improvement projects.
FRED bus and VRE adding service
Five routes for FREDericksburg Transit buses are scheduled to return to regular service Monday.
Two of the routes serve southern Stafford County and three cover Spotsylvania.
The FRED bus system, like all other bus and train services, drastically cut back when ridership plummeted after the pandemic struck.
The Virginia Railway Express recently added another daily round-trip train for commuters.
VRE, which has been running fewer trains since March 17, said adding another two trains (one in the morning and the other for the evening return trip) will help accommodate social distancing by spreading riders out over more trains.
According to VRE, the number of available seats on trains has been reduced from an average of 130 per car to 45 to handle social distancing.
VRE also has instituted regular cleaning of the trains and offers an app that allows riders to buy and validate tickets.
