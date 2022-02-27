GETTING THERE: Chatham Bridge traffic changes made permanent

Remember back in 2020 when

something crazy happened?

Yes, the Chatham Bridge was closed. The aging span was shuttered for a major renovation project that started in June that year. The refurbished span reopened in October.

Yet remnants of the project remain, with concrete work on the underside of the bridge being the most notable.

Before work started and the Chatham Bridge was closed, changes were made on other city roadways in anticipation for the drastic traffic pattern adjustments. Some of those parts of the project are still around, and those “temporary” changes now are as permanent as the renovated bridge.

A key focus for traffic pattern changes was the U.S. 1 intersection with Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue at the Falmouth Bridge. Those changes were recommended in a study performed on the highway corridor.

Barricades were set up on Hanson Avenue, blocking that traffic from heading straight to Princess Anne Street or making turns onto U.S. 1. Left turns from U.S. 1 onto Hanson also were prohibited.

Another change added a stoplight at the Princess Anne Street ramp to northbound U.S. 1 at the Falmouth Bridge.

VDOT decided that all those changes should be made permanent. In October, the Fredericksburg City Council agreed, voting to retain the traffic pattern.

As part of the switch from temporary to permanent status, the barricades at Hanson Avenue have been removed and replaced with a raised concrete median.

While the goal was to improve traffic flow on U.S. 1 during the Chatham Bridge closure, VDOT recommended keeping the changes in place after the bridge was reopened, rather than restore patterns that would be re-installed in 2024 by as part of a safety project, Kelly Hannon, local Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman, said in an email.

The VDOT safety project, using $1.2 in federal funding, is still in the planning phase, so details are sparse.

According to the October city council agenda, it appears that at least some of the changes could involve removing overhead signs and traffic signals that are no longer needed.

The U.S. 1 corridor study suggested adding crosswalks and pedestrian signals at the intersection.

Other suggested adjustments include the possibility of restricting Princess Anne Street traffic from crossing U.S. 1 to Hanson Avenue, making left and right turns onto U.S. 1 the only option. The study also suggests allowing only right turns from Hanson onto U.S. 1.

The study also notes potential changes to several other streets around the intersection.

Hannon said other minor modifications are possible, “such as modifying a portion of the existing median on Route 1 southbound to provide more space for vehicles turning left just after the Falmouth Bridge onto Princess Anne Street.”

She added that the proposed layout will be available when the preliminary designs are complete in the fall.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.