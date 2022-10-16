GETTING THERE: City parking deck fees going up

Come Nov. 1, it’s going to cost a bit more to park in Fredericksburg’s 297-space garage at Sophia and Wolfe streets.

Fredericksburg City Council approved the rate increase in September as a way to help keep up with operating expenses, something made more difficult because of falling revenue, and uses not intended for the deck.

The rate changes increase the parking fee for the first three hours from free to $2. The $1 per hour fee for the ensuing hours remains in place. The cap to park overnight (5:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.) and on weekends will increase from $2 to $8.

The decreased revenue, according to a city report from the Sept. 27 meeting, is related to a severe drop in usage during the pandemic, as well as the Virginia Railway Express station, which has pulled commuters from the city parking deck since it opened in late 2015.

In fiscal year 2021, the parking deck revenue dropped well below $50,000, according to the report. That figure increased to just more than $50,000 in FY 2022. In FY 2019, prior to the pandemic, the parking fees pulled in more than $100,000.

The September report also noted the city’s concern about “an increase in activity from parking customers who are accessing the garage and using it to ‘hang out’ as opposed to parking and going downtown,” which started during the pandemic.

While the higher fees could dissuade those hang-out sessions, it doesn't promise a windfall.

The September staff report noted the revenue bump would prove difficult to predict, “as the fees will also reduce demand,” but it settled on a potential increase of $20,000 per year.

Route 3 intersection change approved

A proposed change to the State Route 3 and Orange Plank Road intersection in western Spotsylvania County is going to happen.

The Virginia Department of Transportation held a public hearing on Sept. 28 where details on the proposed RCUT design were covered. Comments on the proposal were accepted through early October.

VDOT’s early estimated timeline calls for work on the intersection to start next spring and be completed in the fall of 2023.

The design change, spurred by a VDOT inspection following a fatal 2018 crash at the intersection, is supposed to reduce conflict points, according to VDOT.

The design change includes prohibiting left turns from Orange Plank to Route 3. Traffic instead will turn right and makes a U-turn at a nearby crossover.

The RCUT design adjustment will lengthen the Route 3 left-turn lane into the median, making the turn closer and more of a straight maneuver onto Orange Plank Road.

The new design also will remove the flashing yellow arrow for left turns from Route 3 to Orange Plank. Instead, the signal will turn from green to yellow then red. After that the red arrow signal will flash, meaning traffic can treat it like a stop sign (stop then go when the road is clear).

U-turns on westbound Route 3 would still be prohibited under the new design.

The project will cost an estimated $228,000, with funding from the state’s High Risk Rural Roads program.