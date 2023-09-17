The cost to address a longtime pesky intersection in Spotsylvania County has increased before the work has even started.

The tiny stretch of Harrison Road between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road is set to be widened from two to four lanes. That work will require the state to buy right-of-way from property owners, which includes sizeable chunks of front yards. One house has already been removed for the project.

The project is in the right-of-way phase now, with the Virginia Department of Transportation negotiating with property owners.

The project’s original cost estimate was $11.9 million. That figure is expected to increase to a range of $12.4 million to $13 million, according to a report for an agenda item last week at the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors meeting.

The county is responsible for any increase in the project’s cost.

The agenda item, which was approved without comment, calls for the county to take part in the state’s revenue sharing program as a way to offset the increased cost of the project. The program could help cut that cost increase possibly by half. Even with that help, the county could still have to pay an additional $550,000 for the project.

The widening is supposed to fix the backup problems at the intersection caused by the tiny stretch of Harrison, an old road design squished by development that can’t handle the traffic anymore.

Spotsylvania has supervisors who often scoff at the high cost of road projects, but there hasn’t been much consternation voiced about a $13 million project to widen about 800 feet of roadway while tearing up front yards to do it.

Has anyone ever taken a bird’s eye view of the intersection?

The intersections form a triangle, with intersecting points at Harrison and Gordon; Gordon and Old Plank; and Old Plank and Harrison.

With the right kind of engineering, could that triangle be converted into a circle—as in traffic circle?

A roundabout conversion would require no widening of any of the roads as all have two lanes. The short stretches of Harrison and Old Plank roads could be converted to one-way traffic. The existing traffic lights could manage the traffic.

Maybe this is pie in the sky thinking.

Maybe it would work.