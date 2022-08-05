GETTING THERE: Could Yellow Alert law curb hit-and-run crashes?

With all of the digital real-time message boards on the interstates, maybe one more message wouldn’t hurt.

With California’s new Yellow Alert measure recently becoming law, and set to take effect in January 2023, there are now three states with a fatal hit-and-run alert system. The other two are Maryland and Colorado, according to a Pew Charitable Trusts report last week.

The law allows those states to post real-time messages on roadway signs when enough details are available for suspect hit-and-run vehicles.

In 2020, there were 2,564 fatalities in crashes involving hit-and-run drivers, an increase of 26 percent from 2,037 in 2019, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Of the 6,516 pedestrian fatalities that year, 1,582 were involved in hit-and-run crashes. Of the 938 cyclist fatalities, 202 were involved in hit-and-run crashes.

Full overnight closures on I-95

Work on the express lanes extension is scheduled to cause the overnight closure of the southbound side of the Interstate 95 at the Quantico exit in Stafford County this week.

Work near the Quantico interchange is expected to cause lane closures at 9 p.m., followed by the full closure, scheduled to last from 11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

During the full closure traffic will be detoured at the Russell Road exit. Traffic can go to U.S. 1 then Garrisonville Road to use the southbound I-95 exit.

The work is part of the 10-mile, $595 million express lanes extension that will take the toll lanes from the Garrisonville area to U.S. 17.

The express lanes project started in 2019, with the extension expected to open in late 2023.

The current extension is the second such project on the express lanes, which opened in 2014. The first project was a short-term, 2-mile extension that was built to help alleviate congestion problems at the southern terminus in Stafford.

U.S. 17 overnight closure

There will be another temporary overnight closure in Stafford.

The full closure of U.S. 17 at two intersections is scheduled for Wednesday overnight, from midnight to 2 a.m., according to VDOT. The closures are set for the intersections of Sanford Drive/South Gateway and Banks Ford Parkway, both near the I-95 interchange. The closure is related to utility work.

Route 3 intersection redo

There was a miscue in last week’s column about a proposed change at State Route 3 and Orange Plank Road in Spotsylvania County, a project VDOT seeks public input about.

The proposed RCUT design calls for several changes, including one that would do away with the flashing yellow arrow for left turns from Route 3 to Orange Plank. Instead, the signal will turn from green to yellow then red. After that the red arrow signal will flash, meaning traffic can treat it like a stop sign (stop then go when the road is clear).