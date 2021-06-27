GETTING THERE: COVID transportation changes could be lasting in Fredericksburg region

“Everyone was shocked at the VMT recovery,” even though fewer people were driving to work, school and the like, she said. “None of our behavioral models would’ve come out right,” which shows transportation experts don’t really have a grasp on driver behavior.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the volatile traffic trends, Schewel believes transportation planners will need to adjust.

The changes in travel patterns could have “huge implications for planning, for modeling,” she said. "And it has huge implications for the speed of transportation.”

Schewel noted that current traffic figures shouldn’t serve as a baseline for any kind of new normal.

Instead, she said more typical baseline transportation patterns might not emerge until the October time frame.

Traffic shift set at U.S. 1 bridge project

A lane shift is set for Tuesday on U.S. 1 at the Potomac Creek bridge work zone in Stafford County.

Southbound traffic will be shifted slightly to the left to cross the creek, using what will eventually be the northbound lanes of the span. The move will allow crews to build the southbound lanes of the bridge.