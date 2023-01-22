Getting There: Crashes involving pedestrians spiked in 2022

A “startling” report about pedestrian safety was issued last week.

The Virginia Department of Transportation sent out a news release on the report, highlighting a “startling increase in the number of pedestrian fatalities” in the Fairfax region — 23 cities and counties, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Westmoreland.

In 2022, 56 pedestrians died in vehicle crashes in the region, compared to 37 in 2021, according to the report.

Of the five Fredericksburg-area localities, pedestrian fatalities increased from six in 2021 to eight last year.

In the area, Stafford had the most crashes (22), injuries (22) and deaths (four) involving pedestrians in 2022. In 2021, those figures totaled 12 crashes, 15 injuries and two deaths.

The other area localities stacked up like this:

Spotsylvania: 17 crashes with pedestrians resulting in 18 injuries and three deaths in 2022, up from 12 crashes, 15 injuries and two deaths the year before.

Fredericksburg: Six crashes, nine injuries and zero deaths in 2022, down from the prior year when there were 14 crashes, 17 injuries and one death.

Caroline: Four crashes with four injuries and one death in 2022, compared with two crashes, five injuries and no deaths the year before.

King George and Westmoreland: No pedestrian crashes during either year.

The report also cited increases in fatal speed-related and “mature driver” crashes last year in the Fairfax region where, overall, there were a total of 203 fatal crashes.

“We provide this data to give folks a look at what’s going on right now in their communities,” acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford said in the news release. “We hope drivers will be motivated to make a change and put a stop to the behaviors that we know contribute to these devastating crashes.”

Traffic approaching pre-pandemic figures

With pandemic-related impacts easing across the globe, traffic congestion was expected to jump back into the 2019, pre-COVID range.

While congestion is certainly heading in the direction of pre-pandemic figures, we haven’t gotten there yet, thankfully.

According to a report by global traffic tracker Inrix, high gas prices, inflation and telecommuting appear to be keeping road congestion from rebounding to that pre-pandemic experience.

Still, travelers are spending plenty of time in congested traffic.

The typical American driver “lost 51 hours due to congestion in 2022, a 15-hour increase over 2021,” according to a traffic report card recently released by Inrix. The report also noted that traffic delays exceeded pre-COVID levels in 39% of U.S. urban areas.

Inrix estimated that congestion cost the U.S. more than $81 billion in 2022.

The report listed the worst traffic congestion in cities across the globe, and Washington, D.C., ranked 20th. London was the worst, followed by Chicago.

The Inrix report added that 2022 fatal crashes in the U.S. were up 19% compared with 2019.

Things look worse across the pond, as U.K. traffic makes the U.S. appear mild.

The report found that traffic delays increased 72% in U.K. urban areas last year, and the average driver lost 80 hours due to traffic congestion.