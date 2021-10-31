GETTING THERE: Crashes spiked first half of 2021

THE PRELIMINARY results are in, and the first half of 2021 has been bad for U.S. drivers.

An estimated 20,160 people died in crashes during the first half of the year, an increase of 18.4 percent from the first half of 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which released the January through June projections last week.

The projected spike is the biggest since 2006, and the highest half-year percentage increase in the history of data recorded by the administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, which was established in 1975.

Another unfortunate figure shows that the fatality rate per 100 million miles also increased in the first half of 2021, and that’s with drivers logging 173.1 billion more miles traveled than the first half of 2020. That year was impacted, of course, by pandemic lockdowns.

Amid the data, however, there is a tiny hint of hope: the fatality rate was lower in the second quarter compared to 2020.

The crash numbers are up in Virginia, too.