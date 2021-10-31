GETTING THERE: Crashes spiked first half of 2021

THE PRELIMINARY results are in, and the first half of 2021 has been bad for U.S. drivers.
An estimated 20,160 people died in crashes during the first half of the year, an increase of 18.4 percent from the first half of 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which released the January through June projections last week.
The projected spike is the biggest since 2006, and the highest half-year percentage increase in the history of data recorded by the administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, which was established in 1975.
Another unfortunate figure shows that the fatality rate per 100 million miles also increased in the first half of 2021, and that’s with drivers logging 173.1 billion more miles traveled than the first half of 2020. That year was impacted, of course, by pandemic lockdowns.
Amid the data, however, there is a tiny hint of hope: the fatality rate was lower in the second quarter compared to 2020.
The crash numbers are up in Virginia, too.
In the first half of 2020 there were 47,510 crashes, 23,691 injuries and 381 deaths on state roads, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. During the first half of this year there have been an estimated 54,599 crashes, 27,234 injuries and 416 deaths statewide.
The estimated data through late October shows those figures dropping, a good trend heading into the holiday season.
Along with the coronavirus pandemic, we appear to also be mired in an epidemic of aggressive drivers.
Police have cited speeding and reckless driving as a prime reason for the pandemic period spike in deadly and serious crashes, and there doesn't appear to be a medical solution to save us from this sickness.
Deer season is upon us
The pandemic has been hard on the animal world, too.
State Farm reported earlier this month that its analysis shows there were 2.1 million reported vehicle-animal collision claims between July 2020 and June 2021, a 7.2 percent increase from the same period a year earlier.
Drivers in Virginia had a one in 75 chance of crashing into an animal during that period. West Virginia claimed the top spot for such crash rates: one in 37.
Deer are the most common animal involved in car crashes, and this is the time of year when deer become more active, avoiding hunters and seeking mates. Dusk and dawn will be especially risky times for drivers over the next few months.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says October through December is the peak period for deer and car crashes.
