GETTING THERE: Demolition set this week for old U.S. 17 overpass on Interstate 95 in Stafford

GET READY for more lane closures and delays around the U.S. 17 interchange in Stafford County.

Crews are set to start demolishing the old Interstate 95 southbound overpass Monday night. That work is expected to take at least a month to complete. VDOT shifted I–95 traffic to a new southbound overpass Oct. 14.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, drivers on U.S. 17 “should anticipate overnight lane closures, ramp closures and intermittent full traffic stops,” local Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a news release.

The good news is the impacts will happen overnight. The lane closures are scheduled to run from 8 p.m. to 7 am. Monday through Thursday.

The intermittent full traffic stops will happen between midnight and 3 a.m. and will be in place for up to half an hour. Traffic using Interstate 95 and the exit ramps also could be stopped during these periods.

The overpass work is part of the southbound I–95 Rappahannock River crossing project, which will add three new lanes between U.S. 17 and State Route 3. The crossing project is scheduled to be finished in May 2022.