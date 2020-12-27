Getting There: Did the Falmouth intersection widening work?

Disdain for the Falmouth intersection in Stafford County goes way back.
For some, the intersection was an introduction to traffic jams in a time when backups were more rarity than daily experience in the Fredericksburg area.
After decades of talk about improving the intersection, a $22.4 million project was approved. The new intersection, with double the number of lanes, opened in 2015.
At the time, the Virginia Department of Transportation projected wait times would be 56 seconds in 2016. Without any changes, those wait times were projected to be nearly four minutes.
At least one local driver doesn’t think the project helped.
Dear Scott: The new and improved infamous Falmouth intersection is worse than it was before.
Traffic going north on U.S. 1 is backed up on the Falmouth Bridge because people want to turn left onto U.S. 17. Traffic going west on Butler Road is backed up all the way to the YMCA because people going straight to U.S. 17 prevent people from turning left onto U.S. 1. And, people traveling east on U.S. 17 still are backed up all the way up the hill. People traveling south on U.S. 1 are stuck like all other people in a mess.
People use all the side streets in Falmouth as expressways to get away from the blocked traffic. They speed and run the stop signs constantly.
What is VDOT doing to fix the problem?
VDOT threw some money at a solution that has been a failure. If just a little more planning had been applied, a better solution could have been built.
—Stephen Oertwig, Falmouth
VDOT says wait times have dropped since the rebuild of the intersection.
“Before the project, Route 1 southbound traffic had an average wait of 314 seconds during the peak afternoon hour. The wait fell after the project to an average of 55 seconds, an 82 percent delay reduction,” local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in an email.
For traffic on U.S. 17, she said, the average wait of 108 seconds in the afternoon peak dropped to 61 seconds.
Overall, she added, there has been a 77 percent drop in wait times during the afternoon peak at the intersection, from an average of 232 seconds to 54 seconds. During the peak on weekday mornings, average wait times dropped from 61 seconds to 29 seconds.
There are still times when the intersection is overwhelmed, and drivers do all of the things the writer highlighted. We have a lot of traffic in these parts, so that should be no surprise.
Something important to consider, and which Hannon noted, is other road work that can send droves of cars heading through the Falmouth intersection.
The Chatham Bridge closure, for rehabilitation work, has rerouted thousands of cars daily to the intersection.
And work on various Interstate 95 projects—express lanes extension and the Rappahannock River crossing—frequently have led to lane, and full road, shutdowns.
Any impact on I-95 leads to more traffic on U.S. 1.
Regardless, Hannon said VDOT still believes the “intersection is functioning better than before, and better than if no improvements were made.”
She added that VDOT is always open to suggestions that could lead to improvements on area roads.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436