Getting There: Did the Falmouth intersection widening work?

Disdain for the Falmouth intersection in Stafford County goes way back.

For some, the intersection was an introduction to traffic jams in a time when backups were more rarity than daily experience in the Fredericksburg area.

After decades of talk about improving the intersection, a $22.4 million project was approved. The new intersection, with double the number of lanes, opened in 2015.

At the time, the Virginia Department of Transportation projected wait times would be 56 seconds in 2016. Without any changes, those wait times were projected to be nearly four minutes.

At least one local driver doesn’t think the project helped.

Dear Scott: The new and improved infamous Falmouth intersection is worse than it was before.

Traffic going north on U.S. 1 is backed up on the Falmouth Bridge because people want to turn left onto U.S. 17. Traffic going west on Butler Road is backed up all the way to the YMCA because people going straight to U.S. 17 prevent people from turning left onto U.S. 1. And, people traveling east on U.S. 17 still are backed up all the way up the hill. People traveling south on U.S. 1 are stuck like all other people in a mess.