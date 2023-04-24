A new report shows a big spike in cellphone-related distracted driving since 2019.

While the risks related to handling a phone while driving are clear, the report notes how distracted driving patterns are proving particularly unpredictable.

The 2022 U.S. Distracted Driving Report was released by Cambridge Mobile Telematics earlier in April, which is distracted driving month, when safety groups put a spotlight on distracted driving and the impacts on roadway crashes.

The software and analytics company focuses on driving behavior using mobile data and machine learning to develop metrics on driver patterns.

The report points to phone usage as a large factor in what appears to be an increase in distracted driving.

In a summary of the report, Cambridge Mobile Telematics said “distracted driving doesn’t follow the same patterns as other risky behaviors."

The company said that as driving patterns have "returned closer to pre-pandemic levels, speeding has fallen, likely as a result of more traffic on the roads.”

Distracted driving (using phones) has increased.

In February 2022, according to the report, drivers spent an average of 1 minute and 38 seconds per hour distracted by their phones, a 30% increase from February 2020.

Fixes to the problem are proving to be difficult, but a Virginia Tech Transportation Institute researcher thinks the cause — technology — also could be a cure.

Charlie Klauer, a researcher in VTTI’s Division of Vehicle, Driver & System Safety, said in a news release earlier this month that such tech tools as car play, which allows drivers to make hands-free calls, can help.

“As human factors researchers, it is imperative that we improve the design of the in-vehicle interfaces to allow drivers to interact with cellular technologies in the safest way possible,” the researcher said. “Any interactions that reduce eyes off the forward roadway and physical manipulation of the phone will improve safety.”

Klauer also believes enforcement of laws against drivers using cellphones also plays a key role in curbing distracted driving.

Texting and driving, and even holding a cellphone while driving, are both primary offenses in Virginia.

Crash data for distracted driving seems as unpredictable as the risky driver behavior itself.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has three categories for distracted driving crashes: distracted; driver using a cellphone; and driver texting.

In 2019, there were more distracted driving-related crashes, deaths and injuries (23,246/120/13,258) than last year (20,679/95/10,676).

For the most part, the figures are the same for the other two categories.

In 2019, DMV data show there were 1,560 crashes, with eight deaths and 891 injuries, involving drivers using a cellphone. Last year, there were 1,432 such crashes with 10 deaths and 680 injuries.

The texting driver figures show 155 crashes with two deaths and 67 injuries in 2019. Last year, there were 142 of those crashes reported with no deaths and 83 injuries.

The most recent national crash data shows distracted driving on the rise.

The National Highway Safety crash report, released this month, shows that in 2021, there were 3,522 fatalities nationwide in crashes with at least one distracted driver, 8.2% of all fatal crashes that year and a 12% increase from 2020.