GETTING THERE: Does time change make roads risky?

THE CLOCKS rolled back an hour on Sunday as daylight saving time ends.

Who doesn’t like adding an extra hour to the weekend?

Count AAA Mid-Atlantic among the naysayers.

The auto club says the time change can lead to more crashes, primarily by disrupting sleep patterns that “may increase chances of drowsy driving and shorter days, which means driving home in the dark”

AAA reviewed 2016–2020 Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data and found an increase in evening crashes during the two weeks following the November time change.

Crashes between 3 and 6 p.m. increased 11 percent compared to the two weeks prior to the change during the five-year span, AAA reported. Crashes between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. increased nearly 11 percent.

AAA cited National Sleep Foundation research which found that “sleep-deprived drivers cause more than 6,000 deaths and 50,000 debilitating injuries” on U.S. roads each year.

Other AAA research estimates that drowsy driving is a factor in 328,000 crashes annually. Of those crashes, an estimated 109,000 result in injuries and another 6,400 are fatal.

Voters support transportation projects