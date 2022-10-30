GETTING THERE: Drivers should look out for deer; Bridge rehab falls short of top prize

We are now in the midst of the time of year when driving gets more challenging as deer get the urge to dart into roadways.

Car crashes involving deer spike big-time from October through December.

Between 2019 and 2021 there were 17,488 car-deer crashes in the state, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data. Of those crashes, more than half (9,137) happened between October and December.

According to State Farm’s annual study on the likelihood of drivers hitting an animal, Virginia has the 13th highest risk in the U.S., with a 1 in 72 chance of crashing into an animal.

We also have the added challenge of Daylight Saving Time coming this Sunday, meaning the mornings will be brighter but the evening trips will fall into darkness an hour sooner. And deer are most active when it’s dark.

Here are a few safety tips that might help drivers avoid a nasty collision with deer:

Use the high-beam headlights for a better view; the high-beams also can be flicked on and off as a way to get the animal to run off.

If a crash can’t be avoided, do not swerve.

Watch for herds. Deer rarely travel alone.

Chatham Bridge

award results

The Chatham Bridge rehabilitation project made it to the national round of an annual transportation awards program, but fell short of the top prize.

The 80-year-old Rappahannock River bridge, which connects Fredericksburg with Stafford County, made it into this year’s American Transportation Awards regional competition. The project was named one of the 12 national finalists among 80 projects from 37 state departments of transportation.

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation announced the results of the national competition Oct. 22. A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Interstate 579 project took the grand prize, while a Washington State Department of Transportation “active transportation plan” took the people’s choice award.

The $23.4 million Chatham Bridge project competed in the quality of life/community development category for small projects, with costs up to $25 million.

The bridge on State Route 3 was closed in June 2020 for the overhaul, with the new deck, a concrete surface and a pedestrian and bike path with an observation spot. The span was reopened in October.