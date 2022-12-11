GETTING THERE: East–west study proposes various major projects

Transportation networks are always a work in progress—construction zones on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area are as common as the main lanes themselves for at least the past decade.

The work you see today was planned years ago. The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is doing some of that work now with an east–west corridor study, which proposes projects on 13 corridors in Fredericksburg and Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

The study was recently presented to FAMPO’s Policy Committee, to mixed responses. A video of the presentation can be found on FAMPO’s website.

FAMPO is looking for input from area residents who travel on the region’s roads in the form of a six-question survey, which also can be found on FAMPO’s website.

The study, prepared by FAMPO and a consultant, used traffic models to predict 2050 road congestion and developed projects deemed best able to handle increased traffic in the area. That approach seemed to bother, and confound, some committee members.

FAMPO Administrator Ian Ollis told the committee the study is focused on improving the east-to-west road network according to growth patterns, with various projects focused on developing ways to help local traffic avoid I-95.

He added that the Virginia Department of Transportation, as well as city and county staff, have been working with FAMPO on the study to pinpoint road, bus and pedestrian projects for each locality.

Some of the proposed projects are aimed at easing future congestion issues on U.S. 17 in Stafford, including a new bridge over the Rappahannock River, something also expected to ease traffic on Fall Hill Avenue and Bragg Road in the city. Also proposed is a new connector road between U.S. 17 and Truslow Road east of I-95.

Another project would extend Centreport Parkway and Enon Road, which also would be widened along with Truslow Road, to create a “north–south bypass.”

In North Stafford, the study proposes widening Courthouse Road to six lanes from Ramoth Church Road to I-95. State Route 610 would be widened to eight lanes between Shelton Shop Road and I-95. Another project would build a new connector road to U.S. 1 north of Route 610, and one would widen Mountain View Road to four lanes between Stefaniga Road and Shelton Shop Road.

In Spotsylvania, the study proposes a new I-95 interchange at Harrison Road in an effort to ease congestion on State Route 3 and Courthouse Road. Another project calls for widening U.S. 17 to four lanes between Massaponax Church Road and Benchmark Road.

In Fredericksburg, the study proposes widening Cowan Boulevard and Central Park Boulevard to six lanes from Carl D. Silver Parkway to U.S. 1.

A public hearing on the study is scheduled for the FAMPO Policy Committee’s Jan. 23 meeting, which starts at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at 406 Princess Anne St. The meetings also are livestreamed on FAMPO’s website and recorded.