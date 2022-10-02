GETTING THERE: Electric vehicle charging plan advances

The push toward electrifying the United States’ transportation network received a boost recently when the Federal Highway Administration approved vehicle charging infrastructure plans for all 50 states.

Last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, which will commit up to $5 billion for the NEVI program and another $2.5 billion for the charging and fueling grant program.

Virginia will get $106.3 million through NEVI and can get more through the grant program, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, which is developing the state plan.

Federal funding will account for up to 80% of the costs for the infrastructure, including new charging stations, upgrades to existing stations and expenses for connections to power sources, according to VDOT.

The initial phase of VDOT’s plan calls for setting up electric charging stations along the state’s federally mandated Alternative Fuel Corridors. Those corridors run along the interstates.

The state’s plan calls for installing electric vehicle chargers every 50 miles along the alternative fuel corridors and within one mile of the corridors. The federal plan also requires “at least four 150 kilowatt Direct Current fast chargers capable of simultaneously charging four EVs …” according to VDOT’s plan.

According to VDOT, federal requirements call for making EV chargers “available to the public without restriction, and may include public parking facilities, parking at public buildings, public transportation stations, Park-and-Rides, public schools, public parks, private parking facilities available for public use, and visitor centers and other public locations on federal lands.”

VDOT says it worked with industry and public utility experts, along with other agencies, and reached out to the public in developing its plan.

The plan is still evolving, and will be updated annually through the five-year program.

VDOT says the rest of the year will “include targeted stakeholder outreach and the release of a Request for Information … to secure feedback from EV charger developers, potential site hosts, and other interested parties.”

VDOT has a public online portal (publicinput.com/VirginiaNEVI) it is using to advertise opportunities through the program. The portal also includes information on the plan and electric vehicles in general.

The highway department says it will evaluate project applications in 2023, with the “initial build out of EV charging infrastructure” anticipated to happen next year and in 2024. Phase two of the plan will be undertaken during the remaining years of the plan, which calls for “expanding the charging network beyond” the corridors.

Comments on the plan can be sent to: NEVI@vdot.virginia.gov.