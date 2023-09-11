Expect delays on a stretch of northbound Interstate 95 in Thornburg where a lane will be closed for an estimated four weeks while crews deal with an erosion problem on the slope and shoulder at the Po River bridge.

The work is set to start Monday at 10 a.m., with the left northbound lane to be closed at mile marker 119, just north of the Thornburg exit in Spotsylvania County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.

VDOT said crews will work seven days a week to repair the erosion, rebuild the shoulder and replace the asphalt.

The work is expected to cause “major delays … during peak travel periods, especially on weekends,” VDOT said.

Northbound travelers heading to points outside the Fredericksburg area can avoid the delays by taking the Carmel Church exit to Route 207 and then Route 301.

Northbound U.S. 1 might not be a solid alternative for traffic hoping to avoid the I-95 work zone, VDOT said.

The four-lane highway is down to two lanes in the Ladysmith area of Caroline County for a bridge maintenance project at the South River. Also, there are lane closures at U.S. 1 and Mudd Tavern Road for a widening project.

Bad Labor Day for motorcyclists

This Labor Day holiday was the last for 13 people who died in 10 crashes on Virginia roads during the four-day weekend.

Of those deaths, seven were a motorcycle driver or passenger, the Virginia State Police reported.

“To have lost this many lives to traffic crashes, especially motorcycle riders, in just four days is both disheartening and alarming,” State Police Col. Gary T. Settle said in a statement.

Settle said the state police offers free motorcycle assessment courses. Registration is open for scheduled courses in Yorktown, Wytheville, Richmond, Manassas, Salem and Virginia Beach through late October. For more information, go to the state police website: vsp.virginia.gov.

Troopers were out in force during the holiday weekend, charging 73 with DUI, 4,475 with speeding, and 1,945 with reckless driving. Another 279 drivers were cited for violating the “hands free law” related to cellphone use.

None of the fatal Labor Day holiday motorcycle crashes happened locally. But there was a local fatal motorcycle crash just after the holiday period.

The crash happened on Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. on Dahlgren Road in King George County, according to the Virginia State Police.

A 51-year-old King George man died after crashing his Kawasaki Vulcan 900 into the rear side of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, which had stopped for a turning vehicle. After hitting the pickup the motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic where it was hit by a Toyota Rav4.