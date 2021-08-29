GETTING THERE: Express lane traffic rebounding after pandemic dropoff

COVID-19 has taken a toll on Transurban, the Australia-based company that operates the Interstate 95 express lanes and other toll roads across the globe.
Traffic on all of Transurban’s toll roads dropped 15 percent compared with fiscal year 2019, the company reported in its fiscal 2021 report earlier this month.
Traffic dropped 22.2 percent on the toll lanes for I-95, interstates 395 and 495 and in Chesapeake, with revenue down by 48.1 percent compared with fiscal 2019.
The toll giant added that the future depends on “government responses and overall economic conditions,” but also sounded positive as work continues on seven projects and there is a “pipeline of opportunities” because of its “resilient business model and balance sheet.”
The rebound in traffic also is something Transurban noted, with the figures in its report showing average daily traffic approaching the 2020 first quarter numbers, most of which was before the pandemic lockdowns and the ensuing plunge in traffic.
The report states U.S. toll road traffic increased “in line with [the] vaccine roll-out” and that toll prices have “escalated as congestion on adjacent general-purpose lanes has increased.”
Earlier this year, Transurban closed the sale of half of its assets in the greater Washington area, which includes the I–95, I–395 and I–495 express lanes, as well as toll roads in Chesapeake. The sale to three pension funds brought in $2.1 billion, with a potential to earn more by 2026.
Labor Day traffic
Who knows what traffic will look like for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, since COVID-19 doesn’t seem interested in taking a vacation, or a hike?
Last year, summer traffic was still low because of the pandemic.
Traffic has since rebounded—as anyone who has navigated I–95 or U.S. 1 through Fredericksburg on a weekend this summer can attest.
So we can expect more traffic during the three-day holiday weekend.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is expecting more drivers on the road, and will suspend most work zones between Friday and noon on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Lane closures will be lifted in most work zones, but some will remain.
According to VDOT, a few area work zones that will still have lane closures are:
There will still be shoulder closures on I-95 for projects from Spotsylvania County to Quantico.
Route 207 in Caroline County, where traffic is reduced to a single lane each way while crews replace the bridge over the Mattaponi River.
And, yes, the lane closures remain in place for the Chatham Bridge, which is slated to re-open in October, something that can’t come soon enough for anyone who has tried to manage U.S. 1 on a weekend.
