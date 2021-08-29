GETTING THERE: Express lane traffic rebounding after pandemic dropoff

Labor Day traffic

Who knows what traffic will look like for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, since COVID-19 doesn’t seem interested in taking a vacation, or a hike?

Last year, summer traffic was still low because of the pandemic.

Traffic has since rebounded—as anyone who has navigated I–95 or U.S. 1 through Fredericksburg on a weekend this summer can attest.

So we can expect more traffic during the three-day holiday weekend.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is expecting more drivers on the road, and will suspend most work zones between Friday and noon on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Lane closures will be lifted in most work zones, but some will remain.

According to VDOT, a few area work zones that will still have lane closures are:

There will still be shoulder closures on I-95 for projects from Spotsylvania County to Quantico.

Route 207 in Caroline County, where traffic is reduced to a single lane each way while crews replace the bridge over the Mattaponi River.

And, yes, the lane closures remain in place for the Chatham Bridge, which is slated to re-open in October, something that can’t come soon enough for anyone who has tried to manage U.S. 1 on a weekend.

