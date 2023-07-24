Interstate 95 travelers will soon see the construction zone in Stafford County start to dwindle as the express lanes extension is on tap for a partial opening in August, the Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban announced Friday.

No specific date was given for the opening of the new section of electronically tolled lanes, in the median of the interstate.

Work started in 2019 on the $670 million, 10-mile extension of the express lanes.

Once open, the two new reversible lanes will run on the same schedule with the overall express lanes network.

The express lanes extension opening schedule calls for the August opening of a northbound I-95 exit ramp near the U.S. 17 interchange. The ramp entrance will be on the left side of the northbound lanes.

For southbound I-95 traffic, the extension will carry traffic to the U.S. 17 area, where drivers can merge onto the primary interstate lanes.

Work will continue on the extension project to add new express lanes access points near the U.S. Marine Corps base in Quantico and State Route 610. Those access points are expected to open later this year.

“This extension provides 10 miles of new interstate capacity to consistently move people and goods between the Richmond and Northern Virginia regions and delivers new ridesharing opportunities for people living and working in the Fredericksburg region,” VDOT Commissioner Stephen Birch said in a news release.

Transurban, the company that built and operates the express lanes, said the extension will increase the interstate’s capacity.

The extension will add 66% more capacity during peak times and move “30% more people along the Main Street of the East Coast,” said Amanda Baxter, senior vice president of Transurban North America.

The express lanes opened in December of 2014, converting the formerly free HOV lanes into the electronically tolled network running to the Capital Beltway. Traffic problems emerged at the Route 610 terminus area soon after the express lanes opened.

Those issues prompted a shorter extension, with plans on the longer extension soon emerging.

Work on the extension project has been part of a larger I-95 construction zone that includes the Rappahannock River crossing project.

The crossing project added three new lanes to southbound I-95 between U.S. 17 and State Route 3, with the northbound expansion expected to be completed in 2024.