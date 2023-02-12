The most recent figures show a slight drop in deadly crashes on U.S. roads during the first nine months of 2022. But the picture really isn’t even close to rosy.

That’s why the federal government included a roadway safety grant program as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The program is dedicating $5 billion over five years for safety projects across the country.

Five area localities are in line for a safety study program with funding through the “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program.

Those localities — Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford — are part of the George Washington Regional Commission.

The federal grant for those localities is expected to total $96,000, with a $120,000 local match, and will pay for a safety action plan. The GWRC needs to sign an agreement with the United States Department of Transportation before the funds are dispersed.

The safety plan could result in grant funding for area road improvements, including such things as adding or improving crosswalks, guardrails, road shoulders and intersections.

Statistics indicate road safety in the U.S. is indeed a problem in need of help, despite the recent small drop in fatal crashes.

During the first three quarters of 2022, an estimated 31,785 people died in crashes, compared to 31,850 in the same period during 2021, according to a Jan. 9 update by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA also projects that fatal crashes dipped in the third quarter of 2022, which marks a two-quarter streak of decreasing roadway deaths. A negative aspect of the traffic fatalities update is that more cyclists and pedestrians are dying on the country’s roads.

The reversal of overall roadway deaths comes on the heels of a trend in which fatal crashes increased during seven consecutive quarters, beginning in the third quarter of 2020, the year the pandemic hit.

A June 2022 NHTSA report showed both spikes and drops in specific types of fatal crashes.

Deadly crashes increased in five categories: on rural interstates (12%); involving at least one large truck (10%); cyclists (8%); motorcyclists (5%); pedestrians (2%).

Fatalities dropped in seven categories: involving children younger than 16 (10%); on urban collector and local roads (10%); vehicle rollovers (9%); victims 16 to 24 years old (8%); ejected passengers (7%); unbelted passengers (7%); speed-related (2%).

In Virginia, fatal crashes increased from 968 in 2021 to 1,010 last year, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Fatal crashes increased in all but one of the five area GWRC localities between 2021 and 2022, DMV data show.

Collectively, there were 46 deadly crashes in those localities in 2021 and 57 last year.