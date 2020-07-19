Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BALTIMORE MD/WASHINGTON HAS ISSUED AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 THROUGH 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING. HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 110 AND 115 POSSIBLE MONDAY FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT. * WHERE...THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTHERN MARYLAND, NORTHERN AND NORTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...THE HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING. THE EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. CDC RECOMMENDS THAT IF YOU NEED TO GO TO A COOLING CENTER, WEAR A CLOTH FACE COVERING. WHILE YOU ARE THERE, WASH YOUR HANDS WITH SOAP, OR USE HAND SANITIZER, OFTEN. FACE COVERS SHOULD NOT BE USED BY CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 2. THEY ALSO SHOULD NOT BE USED BY PEOPLE HAVING TROUBLE BREATHING, OR WHO ARE UNCONSCIOUS, INJURED, OR CAN'T REMOVE THE MASK THEMSELVES. AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HIGH TEMPERATURES IS POSSIBLE. PREPARE FOR EXTREME TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WHICH WOULD CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE EXPECTED. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY - CALL 911. &&