GETTING THERE: FRED bus to go 'fare free'

All Fredericksburg Regional Transit buses will be free for riders beginning late next month.
A grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation will help fund the “fare free” program, which will begin Feb. 28, Fredericksburg spokesperson Sonja Cantu said in a news release. Local funding and other grants also helped cover the program.
“This program will be reviewed periodically to determine its impact and viability for the transit system and FRED’s local funding partners in the future,” Cantu said.
Jamie Jackson, the city’s director of public transit and transportation, called the program a “major step” for local public transportation.
“This funding removes a barrier for all who use our public transit system,” she said.
FRED expects the program to increase ridership while also relieving riders of the “financial burden of paying a fare to get them where they need to go,” according to Cantu.
The bus service will post program details on rideFRED.com.
U.S. 17 interchange work advances
The recent opening of the loop ramp from northbound U.S. 17 to southbound Interstate 95 led to the removal of a temporary left turn lane on the Stafford County highway. The update comes ahead of another potentially big adjustment at the interchange.
The southbound U.S. 17 ramp to southbound I–95 has been widened to two lanes as part of the project, and should be fully operational in February, according to a news release.
That change should help clear up some of the congestion around the interchange, where long lines of southbound traffic have been commonplace for decades.
All of the work is part of the southbound I–95 Rappahannock River crossing project, which added three new lanes from U.S. 17 to State Route 3. The new section is open, but work continues.
“While construction is nearly complete, the project is not operating at its intended, maximum capacity yet with the temporary work zone conditions at both interchanges,” VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Fry said.
The project is expected to be wrapped up by May.
The $132 million southbound crossing project will be completed well ahead of the companion northbound crossing project, which also will add three lanes to the interstate from U.S. 17 to Route 3 and is slated for completion in summer 2024.
