A program allowing free rides on FXBGO! buses resulted in a big spike in riders in the past year.

Ridership on the buses increased by 81% during the first quarter this year, according to a recent report to the Fredericksburg City Council.

The bus service, which runs 30 buses on 16 routes in Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford and Spotsylvania, recorded 71,100 rider trips during the first quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2022, the bus service recorded a total of 39,103 rider trips. This first quarter also topped the 68,126 rider trips in the fourth quarter of 2022.

FXBGO! started the pilot fare-free program in February 2022, using grant funding through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. The program seems to have worked, as ridership increased by 90,000 between 2021 and 2022.

New commuter lot

opens Monday

Spotsylvania is set to mark the opening of a new, $16.5 million commuter lot along U.S. 1 in the Massaponax area Monday.

The new lot, at Commonwealth Drive, south of Cosner’s Corner, has 683 spaces.

Risky time for

teen drivers

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer.

That holiday also marks the beginning of the “100 Deadliest Days” on U.S. roads, especially when it comes to teenage drivers, according to the auto club AAA.

Between 2012 and 2021, “more than 7,300 people died nationwide in crashes involving teen drivers” during the three months between Memorial Day and Labor Day in early September, totaling nearly half the number of such fatalities for the remaining months, according to AAA.

In Virginia during the same 2012–21 period, crashes involving teen drivers resulted in 141 deaths, amounting to 32% of all vehicle fatalities in the state, according to AAA.

The auto club reported that last year’s preliminary Department of Motor Vehicles data for the summer period shows there were 4,586 crashes involving teen drivers, with 27 deaths and 2,432 injuries.

Late nighttime driving and speeding appear to be particularly dangerous for young drivers.

Citing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, AAA reported that 36% of fatal crashes involving teenagers happen between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. That figure spikes 22% during the summer.

Speed, according to the NHTSA data, plays a role in 29% of teenage driver-involved crashes.

AAA notes that parents play an important role in helping young drivers learn good habits.

“While they sometimes may not think so, parents remain the best line of defense to keep everyone safe behind the wheel,” Virginia AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said in a news release. “It’s never too soon for parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of distracted driving, speeding, and alcohol and marijuana impairment. But they also need to model good driving behavior themselves.”