Driving Interstate 95 through the Fredericksburg area can often be headache-inducing as it is, but during the summer traffic on the interstate can ramp things up to spontaneous combustion levels.

The auto club AAA said last week that with the unofficial start of summer (Memorial Day) approaching, its early data suggests that “many signs are pointing” to more travel this summer. AAA also warned travelers “to prepare for busy roads, rails and skies this summer.”

Work complete on one Caroline project, another set to start

Work on a Caroline County bridge, crossing Polecat Creek on Cool Water Drive, has finished five months ahead of schedule, The Virginia Department of Transportation said on Thursday.

Crews started work on the $2.5 million project last year after a routine bridge inspection “identified significant deterioration in key elements, and VDOT closed the bridge for motorist safety,” according to VDOT.

Before bridge closure, the span was already classified structurally deficient with a posted weight limit and preliminary engineering work had started to replace the bridge. VDOT ramped up work on the project, with construction estimated to be completed in September.

The new span has a concrete structure that is wider than the previous bridge and has no weight limits.

Another, smaller, Caroline project is set to start this week.

Work is set to start today on a pipe replacement project that will close a Caroline County road for several days.

VDOT said in a news release that the pipe replacement work will close access to McBryant Road, near Saddle Swamp, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday, depending on the weather. Crews will be replacing pipe under McBryant Road.

Project could ease I-95 bottleneck

Travelers of Interstate 95 should soon get some relief from a bottleneck problem in the Occoquan area of Northern Virginia.

Work has officially started on a project aimed at helping ease congestion between Route 123 and the Prince William Parkway.

On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Transportation marked the start of a project to add a southbound auxiliary lane on the stretch of the interstate. Crews will convert about a mile and a half of the current shoulder to a travel lane. The new lane will also have a shoulder, noise walls, lighting and guardrails.

The $23.7 million project is expected to be completed in late spring.