GETTING THERE: Get set for variable speed zone

A variable speed zone on Interstate 95 is expected to go live soon.

Fredericksburg’s Virginia Department of Transportation Administrator Marcie Parker noted the launch of the zone among other upcoming projects during a gathering at the recent local meeting with state officials for the draft of the transportation Six-Year Improvement program.

VDOT hasn’t released a specific start date for the $10.6 million project that will add variable speed limits along a 15-mile stretch of the interstate, from three miles north of the Ladysmith exit to State Route 3.

“We are still planning to activate variable speed limits on I–95 northbound this spring, so we are very close!” local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in an email. “We remain on target for this season.”

That stretch leads into the bottleneck where northbound traffic often proves unpredictable.

Parker said local traffic congestion problems are “probably going to continue for several years” because of construction on the interstate, and the variable speed zone is designed to help avoid frustrations for drivers.

The variable speed zone is designed to help traffic adjust to unexpected slowing and stoppages by using dynamic messaging boards and multiple new signs to show the variable speeds, which will range between 35 mph and the normal speed limits of 65–70 mph along the corridor.

Using detectors along the interstate, VDOT will use real-time information on speeds and traffic volume ahead of the variable speed zone. A software program will then recognize when traffic is changing and assign incrementally lower speeds in the corridor. Speeds also can be managed by operators at the VDOT Traffic Operations Center.

The new speed limit signs are up but not running yet. VDOT has been testing the system and collecting algorithm data since November.

“This is gonna kind of slow you down before you get there,” Parker told the group, including Virginia’s secretary of transportation, at James Monroe High School during the meeting in late April. “It seems kind of counterintuitive, but it will work … You won’t be going 65, but you will get through smooth. There’s nothing anybody hates worse than stop-and-go traffic.”

The variable speed zone was recommended as part of the I–95 Corridor Improvement Plan in 2019. Depending on how the local corridor works, others could be implemented throughout the state.

Debris cleanup

Folks in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties are probably wondering why debris from the early January storm still clutters the shoulders along some roads.

That cleanup proved more extensive than planned, and is expected to continue into June.

About a month ago, VDOT announced its revised estimates. The debris amounted to about 1.2 million cubic yards in the 14-county district, a big bump over the initial estimate of 300,000 cubic yards.

VDOT has 16 contracted crews working seven days a week to clear out the debris.

If you haven’t seen them yet, you should soon.

