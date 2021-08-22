GETTING THERE: Growth speeds along in region

FOR THE better part of the past decade, work has continued to grind along on the expansion of Interstate 95 through the Fredericksburg region.

During that span, population growth also been grinding along.

The population has grown by 17 percent in the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization since 2010, Administrator Ian Ollis told the Policy Committee during a presentation last week on 2020 U.S. Census data, which was released earlier this month.

In 2010, there were 275,044 residents in the FAMPO region, which covers Fredericksburg, Stafford County and Spotsylvania County. The population grew to 324,941, according to the Census update.

The presentation also showed the population growth in the George Washington Region, which covers the FAMPO localities, plus King George and Caroline counties. That population grew by 18 percent during the same span, from 327,773 to 382,551.

Ollis noted that Stafford is the third-fastest growing county in the state, with 22 percent growth between 2010 and 2020, from 128,961 residents to 156,927.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the Census shows the region is growing about 2 percent faster than the predictions in the 2050 long-range transportation plan.