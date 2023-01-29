GETTING THERE: Have thoughts on Butler Road?

Stafford County is looking for input on a Butler Road study.

The study covers the road from the intersection of U.S. 1 to Deacon and Cool Springs roads, specifically with an eye on safety, congestion and “connectivity of the corridor,” according to the online webpage for the study, which can be found on the county’s website.

Feedback from drivers “will help the study team in identifying existing issues experienced by everyday users and provide meaningful context to analysis that’s already underway,” the county says on the study webpage.

The study aims to determine how the road currently works along with considering the impact of future growth and possible plans to improve the corridor.

The study includes an online survey. The survey has an interactive map and asks a range of questions related to how drivers experience the busy road, including biggest concerns and how well intersections operate. The survey also seeks input on biking, pedestrian and transit uses along the road.

Falmouth Bridge

Plans are in the works for a rehabilitation project on the Falmouth Bridge, and a recent update indicated one aspect of the project could prove too difficult, or expensive.

The state’s 2022 six-year plan set aside $60.2 million for rehabilitation work on the Falmouth Bridge.

The plan is similar to the rehabilitation recently performed on the Chatham Bridge.

Like the Chatham project, work on the Falmouth Bridge is expected to include a new overlay of the bridge deck, replacement of the concrete rail and sidewalk and repairs to the concrete substructure below the deck. The bridge’s structural steel girders will be repaired and strengthened.

But one aspect of the Chatham Bridge project—a wide shared-use path added to one side and separated by a concrete barrier—might not work on the Falmouth Bridge.

An update was given at last week’s Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting for the Policy Committee covering the possibility of adding a shared-use bike path on the bridge.

FAMPO Administrator Ian Ollis told the committee that staff has been working with the Virginia Department of Transportation on the shared-use path. He noted that VDOT pointed out challenges that include the lack of bridge substructure width.

He said an older study identified the possibility of erecting a separate structure next to the bridge for a path. Ollis said the issue with the separate path alternative is that it does not have funding, which would have to be raised in order to proceed with that option.