GETTING THERE: Homebodies for the holidays

ANYONE planning to travel for two of the biggest holidays of the year might have a lonely trip.
A national survey indicates that 72 percent of Americans probably won’t travel for Thanksgiving while 69 percent are unlikely to hit the road for Christmas, according to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, which commissioned the survey.
That is bad news for the hotel industry, which has seen a precipitous drop in customers since the pandemic struck, according to the association, which noted an estimated $16.8 billion drop in state and local tax revenue from hotels this year.
FAMPO hires new chief
The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has a new administrator.
FAMPO, which handles transportation planning for Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford and Spotsylvania, has hired Ian Ollis, according to a news release.
Ollis is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate with a masters degree in city planning “with a transportation specialization,” according to FAMPO.
FAMPO added that Ollis has worked for the Boston-based Transit Matters and is “a former South African political leader who is experienced in facilitating cooperation. He will use this unique asset as he strives to foster regional cooperation among transportation committee members, regional leaders, and members of the public.”
Ollis has a tough task ahead of him.
The FAMPO Policy Committee has become a mess, with infighting that has led to meeting boycotts by Fredericksburg representatives, which, in turn, has angered Stafford and Spotsylvania representatives.
That committee's infighting not only delayed Ollis’s hiring, it has ground other decisions to a halt.
Perhaps that changes Monday night, when the policy committee is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting.
Policy Committee Chairwoman Cindy Shelton said in the release that the committee unanimously chose Ollis for the position. Ollis also will serve as the director of transportation for the George Washington Regional Commission.
“His political and transportation planning experience as well as his availability at this time is an amazing gift to the residents of our region,” Shelton said. “Transportation remains the number one issue in our region as Stafford takes its first steps to use citizen approved bonds to fund local improvements and other localities follow suit.”
I-95 lane closures slated
Expect delays on southbound Interstate 95 this week as crews inspect the bridge over the Rappahannock River.
The inspections will be done between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
There will be alternating, single-lane closures during the inspections.
