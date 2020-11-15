GETTING THERE: Homebodies for the holidays

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ollis has a tough task ahead of him.

The FAMPO Policy Committee has become a mess, with infighting that has led to meeting boycotts by Fredericksburg representatives, which, in turn, has angered Stafford and Spotsylvania representatives.

That committee's infighting not only delayed Ollis’s hiring, it has ground other decisions to a halt.

Perhaps that changes Monday night, when the policy committee is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting.

Policy Committee Chairwoman Cindy Shelton said in the release that the committee unanimously chose Ollis for the position. Ollis also will serve as the director of transportation for the George Washington Regional Commission.

“His political and transportation planning experience as well as his availability at this time is an amazing gift to the residents of our region,” Shelton said. “Transportation remains the number one issue in our region as Stafford takes its first steps to use citizen approved bonds to fund local improvements and other localities follow suit.”

I-95 lane closures slated

Expect delays on southbound Interstate 95 this week as crews inspect the bridge over the Rappahannock River.