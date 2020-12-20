GETTING THERE: How did Falmouth's Cambridge Street get its name?

A recent column covered the name of U.S. 1 through the Fredericksburg area, specifically Jefferson Davis Highway.
Prince William County had approved changing the highway name from Jefferson Davis to Richmond Highway. The switch means U.S. 1 will be known as Richmond Highway in Virginia from the Washington, D.C., border to Stafford County.
In Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania and Caroline, the road still carries the name of the Confederate president. It becomes Washington Highway in Hanover County and Ashland.
There was, however, a glaring omission on the highway name.
A section of U.S. 1 in Stafford, from the Falmouth Bridge to Enon Road, is called Cambridge Street.
With the focus on Jefferson Davis Highway name being tied to the historical figure, it led to an obvious question: Why is U.S. 1 called Cambridge Street in Falmouth?
Support Local Journalism
So I asked the Virginia Department of Transportation about the name. VDOT, in turn, contacted Jerrilynn Eby MacGregor with the Stafford County Historical Society in an effort to find out the origin of the Cambridge Street name.
“Street names used in Falmouth changed over time and I’m unaware of any documentation that proves exactly when and why that occurred,” MacGregor wrote in an email about the origin of the Cambridge Street name.
The first mention of Cambridge Street MacGregor could find was in 1787, according to the “Town of Falmouth Trustee Proceedings, 1728-1866.”
That was 60 years after Falmouth was established, she noted.
Why Cambridge?
There’s no clear answer on that, yet.
“Some of the streets were named for men who were active and important in the town—these would include Carter, Gordon, Payne, Forbes, and King,” MacGregor wrote in the email. “Others are not as obvious—Anne, Prince, George, Caroline, Amelia, Washington, Pendleton, Madison, Constitution, etc. Some of these have been absorbed into the adjacent lots and no longer exist. Many of the streets in Fredericksburg were named for German royalty. Perhaps that was the case in Falmouth, too; I just don’t know.”
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.