GETTING THERE: How did Falmouth's Cambridge Street get its name?

A recent column covered the name of U.S. 1 through the Fredericksburg area, specifically Jefferson Davis Highway.

Prince William County had approved changing the highway name from Jefferson Davis to Richmond Highway. The switch means U.S. 1 will be known as Richmond Highway in Virginia from the Washington, D.C., border to Stafford County.

In Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania and Caroline, the road still carries the name of the Confederate president. It becomes Washington Highway in Hanover County and Ashland.

There was, however, a glaring omission on the highway name.

A section of U.S. 1 in Stafford, from the Falmouth Bridge to Enon Road, is called Cambridge Street.

With the focus on Jefferson Davis Highway name being tied to the historical figure, it led to an obvious question: Why is U.S. 1 called Cambridge Street in Falmouth?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So I asked the Virginia Department of Transportation about the name. VDOT, in turn, contacted Jerrilynn Eby MacGregor with the Stafford County Historical Society in an effort to find out the origin of the Cambridge Street name.