GETTING THERE: How does the I-95 jam compare to all-timers?

With last week’s Interstate 95 nightmare traffic jam fresh in mind, let’s compare what happened in the snowy mess on the highway to all-time traffic jams across the globe.
The more than 40-mile jam last week along both sides of I-95 forced the closure of the interstate and left hundreds of travelers stranded during blizzard-like conditions for more than 24 hours.
That was an ordeal many will never forget, much like those unfortunates who found themselves stuck in other terrible traffic jams.
First, let’s cover another local legendary snowy fiasco on I-95.
In February 2001, in whiteout conditions, a tractor-trailer slid into another car, starting a chain reaction of crashes on southbound I-95 in Stafford County involving at least 118 vehicles, leaving one woman dead and 100 injured.
The southbound lanes were closed, leading to a 12-mile backup. People were trapped in their cars and smoke from burning vehicles clouded over the scene. Dozens were stranded in makeshift shelters and rest areas.
Further from home, on the island of Java in 2016, a deadly 13-mile traffic jam along a road on the Indonesian island lasted for three days as people returned to the mainland after a festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
The packed roadway left no space for travelers, some of whom were trapped in their cars, while the temperature reached 86 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a 2019 hotcars.com list of worst traffic jams.
Twelve people, mostly elderly, died of dehydration while stuck inside their sweltering vehicles.
Back in the U.S., a 2005 hurricane led Interstate 45 in Texas to turn into a parking lot.
On Sept. 21 of that year, Houston residents were evacuating ahead of Hurricane Rita, according to a 2013 Forbes list of some of the worst traffic jams in history. As many as 2.5 million people packed into vehicles and hit the road, which led to a “massive 100-mile queue on Interstate 45,” according to the Forbes article.
The traffic jam lasted up to 48 hours, with some travelers stranded for as long as 24 hours.
An even longer traffic jam happened in 1980 in Lyon-Paris, France, when winter vacationers returning to the city ran into inclement weather. That massive backup stretched 109 miles, earning the mark of longest traffic jam in the Guinness Book of World Records.
In November 2012, a traffic snarl in Moscow, Russia, stranded travelers for up to three days after a snowstorm buried Highway M-10, which links Petersburg to Moscow. The Forbes article noted that the “government reportedly set up tents along the route to offer provisions and psychological counseling … to mired motorists.”
How about a traffic jam that lasts nearly two weeks?
That happened in an August 2010 traffic jam on the Beijing-Tibet Expressway lasting 12 days and covering 62 miles. Ironically, according to hotcars.com, the massive jam was caused by trucks, “carrying construction supplies to help ease traffic jams,” blocked at an exit to Beijing.
In Tokyo on Aug. 12, 1990, holiday travelers heading home and residents evacuating because of a typhoon warning resulted in more than 15,000 vehicles packing an 84-mile stretch of highway.
In Feb. 1, 2011, more than 20 inches of snow fell on Chicago, with the blizzard hitting its peak during the commuter rush, according to a Forbes article. The normally “idyllic Lake Shore Drive” became a nightmare for northbound travelers, who were stuck in their cars for more than 12 hours “in drifting snow that reached almost as high as the cars’ windshields.”
Perhaps the grand champion of traffic jams happened in Germany on April, 12, 1990, setting the Guinness World record for most vehicles in a roadway backup.
That hellish jam happened during the Easter holiday, just months after the fall of the Berlin Wall, as relatives traveled across the borders, according to Forbes.
The boost in travelers resulted in an 18-million car traffic jam on a road that normally averaged half a million vehicles per day.
