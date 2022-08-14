GETTING THERE: How is the Lafayette roundabout working?

The Virginia Railway Express will offer free rides in September.

Like other forms of mass transit, the commuter rail service’s rider numbers took a nosedive during the pandemic. More riders are using VRE now, but ridership is nowhere near pre-pandemic figures.

VRE says the fare-free month is its way to thank riders and entice others to take the train.

That’s nice. Hopefully September’s riders won’t face a commute like VRE riders did on Wednesday.

Heavy rain made Wednesday’s ride home a long one as flash floods forced delays. First, the tracks were closed. When the trains were moving again, there were flash flood-related speed restrictions and an Amtrak mechanical issue that further delayed the commute.

And those folks had to pay for their ride.

ROUNDING ERRORS

Dear Scott: Since the introduction of the traffic circle on Lafayette Boulevard, near the entrance to the Fredericksburg National Battlefield, Lee Drive, do you have any statistical data pertaining to accidents at this location?

When heading south from Blue and Gray Parkway on Lafayette Boulevard and entering the circle with the intention of exiting it east into Lee Drive is nothing short of a suicide mission!

As unsightly as it may be, perhaps a large sign with flashing lights and the statement “Yield To Traffic In Circle” might be something for the authorities to try next?

—Tom Messeder Jr.

The roundabout, just up the hill from the Blue and Gray Parkway intersection and wedged between a new development and the Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park’s Lee Drive, opened fully in June 2021.

Less than a month after the roundabout opened, a large work truck overturned, leaving big divots in the pavement, which still exist. The crash caused one minor injury.

Since the roundabout opened, there have been 15 crashes with seven injuries and one death, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data.

Over a four-and-a-half-year period prior to the roundabout there were eight crashes with 11 injuries at the same intersection.

The fatal crash happened May 12, when a motorcyclist crashed at the roundabout. Police said at the time that the rider was heading north around 1 a.m., speeding down the hill when he came upon a vehicle, ran into it, then drove around the car. The motorcyclist continued down Lafayette before losing control, veering off the road and crashing into the National Park Service sign. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

But the roundabout might not be at fault for that deadly crash, which is something that could be said for some of the other crashes at that spot.

The crash figures at the roundabout by themselves may not seem significant. But does the perception change when compared to incidents prior to the roundabout?

Fredericksburg City Council approved the roundabout as part of the development, so the reader’s question was sent to the city, following attempts to glean information from the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Fredericksburg Assistant City Manager David Brown said in a July email that the reader’s question “is being evaluated and still in process.”

There has been no update on the question yet.