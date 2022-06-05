GETTING THERE: I-95 crossing about to be tested

While Memorial Day traffic returned to near pre-pandemic levels, deadly crashes in Virginia last weekend were lower than last year.

The Virginia State Police reported eight deaths in crashes over the long holiday weekend, down from 15 a year ago.

One of the fatal crashes involved a motorcyclist; five others who perished were not wearing seat belts.

One of those Memorial Day weekend crashes happened locally about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, and left three dead.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Austin Ridge Drive near Shields Road when the driver of a speeding Lexus lost control and crashed head-on into a Hyundai Elantra in the opposite lane.

The Lexus and a

passenger died, along with the driver of the Elantra.

Dear Scott: As a South Stafford resident near Route 17, I have been assuming that eventually the heavy traffic that flows down Route 17 south to merge onto I-95 south would be exiting from Route 17 in two lanes.

It looks like the ramp to I-95 has been built to accommodate that, and the chronically congested Rt. 17 traffic headed toward that exit certainly would benefit from it. However, if that’s coming, it seems to be coming painfully slowly.

Will we be seeing that kind of relief for Rt.17 at some point in time? If so, can we expect to see it before the summer vacation crunch on Rt. 17 south begins in earnest?

—Ed Davin

This email question came in prior to the official May 26 completion of the Rappahannock River crossing project. The new southbound crossing lanes on I-95 opened in October, but crews continued to finish work, including on the U.S. 17 ramp.

The crossing project separates three lanes of through traffic from three lanes of local traffic between U.S. 17 in Stafford County to State Route 3 in Fredericksburg. Work continues on the $127 million northbound Rappahannock River crossing project to add three lanes in the opposite direction. That new section is scheduled to open in 2024.

Local VDOT spokesperson Kelly Hannon noted in an email that part of the reason for the southbound crossing project was to address the “chronic” delays at the U.S. 17 interchange, especially during peak times “on Thursday and Friday evenings, and Saturday mornings in the summer.”

The crossing project “expanded the southbound on-ramp to two lanes and lengthened the southbound merge lanes,” Hannon said. “With construction now finished, the right turn lane on Route 17 southbound south of the Sanford Drive/South Gateway Drive intersection is now a second lane that aligns with the new, second on-ramp lane, which should also reduce the southbound delays.”

With the summer travel season upon us, along with traffic returning to pre-pandemic numbers, we’re about to find out how well the new exit, and the southbound crossing lanes, work.

