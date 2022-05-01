GETTING THERE: I-95 crossing project nears completion

While the new section of southbound Rappahannock River crossing on Interstate 95 opened in October, not all lanes were open as crews were finishing up the project.

Work on the $127 million southbound crossing project, which started in 2018, is expected to be completely finished this month.

In the lead-up to completion, drivers in the new lanes should expect delays this week as overnight paving is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Once the lanes are fully open, drivers will get a chance to see how the expanded section of interstate really works with heavy congestion.

The crossing project separates three lanes of through traffic from three lanes of local traffic between U.S 17 in Stafford County to State Route 3 in Fredericksburg.

Some local transportation officials think more expansion will be needed on I–95 south of the crossing project to contend with what they believe will prove to be a bottleneck problem. A project to add lanes there will be in the running for funding through the state’s Smart Scale program this year.

Work continues on the $127 million northbound Rappahannock River crossing project to add three lanes in the same area. That new section is scheduled to open in 2024.

Rest area expansion complete

Crews have wrapped up work on the I-95 Ladysmith rest area in Caroline County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The section for large vehicles in the rest area lot had been closed for the project in early April, meaning big rigs, trailers, buses and other oversized vehicles had to park elsewhere.

The $4.2 million expansion, which started in May 2021, increased the large vehicle parking area from 20 to 45 spaces.

Intersection improvements

Work finished last week on one Spotsylvania County intersection project while crews are set to start another one this week.

Crews had been working on a $1.2 million project to expand the right-turn lane at Lafayette Boulevard and Harrison Road since early February. That project is now complete—ahead of schedule—VDOT announced last week.

Meanwhile, work is expected to start Monday on another county intersection.

The $900,000 project calls for the reconstruction of the westbound Old Plank Road right-turn lane to Ashleigh Park Boulevard.

“The turn lane will be built offset from the travel lane to improve sight distance for left turns from Ashleigh Park Boulevard,” local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a news release.

The project also includes work to improve drainage and to build a new sidewalk with a handicap-accessible ramp.

The intersection project is expected to be completed in July.

