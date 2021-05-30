GETTING THERE: I-95 transformation continues

Nearly 10 years have passed since a transformation of the Interstate 95 corridor through the Fredericksburg area started.

We are now in the midst of the most expansive stretch of the metamorphosis, with three major projects in full swing, forming a continuous work zone from North Stafford to State Route 3 in Fredericksburg.

Things kicked off in August 2012 when work began on the conversion of a 29-mile stretch of free HOV lanes to electronically tolled lanes, from State Route 610 in Stafford County north to the Beltway.

The toll lanes were initially tabbed HOT lanes, but that was changed to express lanes by the time they opened in December 2014.

Then came an extension of those express lanes, further south, followed by another lengthening that started in 2019 and continues today. The second extension will take the toll lanes to U.S. 17 in Stafford.

Meanwhile, in 2018, work started on the southbound Rappahannock River crossing to expand that side of the interstate from three to six lanes between U.S. 17 and Route 3. Work on the northbound crossing project, which will add three new lanes on that side, started in October.