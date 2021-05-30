GETTING THERE: I-95 transformation continues

Nearly 10 years have passed since a transformation of the Interstate 95 corridor through the Fredericksburg area started.
We are now in the midst of the most expansive stretch of the metamorphosis, with three major projects in full swing, forming a continuous work zone from North Stafford to State Route 3 in Fredericksburg.
Things kicked off in August 2012 when work began on the conversion of a 29-mile stretch of free HOV lanes to electronically tolled lanes, from State Route 610 in Stafford County north to the Beltway.
The toll lanes were initially tabbed HOT lanes, but that was changed to express lanes by the time they opened in December 2014.
Then came an extension of those express lanes, further south, followed by another lengthening that started in 2019 and continues today. The second extension will take the toll lanes to U.S. 17 in Stafford.
Meanwhile, in 2018, work started on the southbound Rappahannock River crossing to expand that side of the interstate from three to six lanes between U.S. 17 and Route 3. Work on the northbound crossing project, which will add three new lanes on that side, started in October.
The southbound crossing project is scheduled to open in May 2022, the express lanes extension is slated for completion in 2023 and the northbound crossing is slated to open in summer 2024.
While the end is not quite around the corner, it’s nice to see a light at the end of the tunnel that has been a perpetual I-95 work zone.
Not so fast. Another work zone could pop up on I-95 in the not-so-distant future.
For some time now, local transportation officials have been angling for the addition of a fourth lane on southbound I-95 from Route 3 in Fredericksburg to the Massaponax exit in Spotsylvania County.
That new lane would help lengthen the merge area for traffic funneling from six lanes to three lanes, Fredericksburg Councilman Matt Kelly said during a recent meeting by the Policy Committee for the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
VDOT Fredericksburg District Administrator Marcie Parker told the committee that traffic in the area considered for the additional lane should “work fine for a while” but would eventually prove to be a problem.
She added that the project was recommended in a 2019 study of the I-95 corridor.
Even with the recommendation, no money has materialized for the project.
In an effort to get funding, the FAMPO committee approved sending a letter to Virginia’s secretary of transportation seeking support for the fourth-lane project.
River crossing open
The Rappahannock River has been re-opened under the I-95 bridges, where construction continues on a pair of new spans as part of the crossing projects.
Last week, crews removed the portage under the bridges, local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a news release. River users can now continue floating on the water instead of having to get out to cross the portage, which was added as an equipment bridge.
The river channel is expected to stay open for recreational river users until August, when a portage will be needed again intermittently so crews can use a crane for work on the new northbound bridge, Frye said.
The two new spans are being built between the existing bridges.
Colonial Beach parking
Colonial Beach has installed new parking meters throughout the town that’s a popular summer destination for visitors.
The new meters work like the old devices, using license plate numbers and pay stations that take cash or credit cards, town officials said in a news release.
The new meters also have an option to pay by a smartphone app, called Flowbird.
Parking rates remain the same, $2 an hour or $20 a day. The town also sells season passes, good from July 1 to June 30, 2022 and available on the app.
The town also has free, 15-minute parking spaces.
Like town residents, military veterans with Purple Heart license plates can park for free.
