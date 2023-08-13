A variable speed zone that started operating on a stretch of Interstate 95 in June 2022 has earned an award from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

VDOT was among eight state departments of transportation that earned awards for projects, AASHTO announced Friday.

“Since its implementation, there has been a significant reduction in the number of drivers traveling at high speeds on Interstate 95, along with a decrease of more than 20 percent in severe crashes resulting in fatalities and injuries,” AASHTO said of the project.

The $10.6 million variable speed zone covers a 15-mile stretch on northbound I–95 between Caroline County and Fredericksburg.

The corridor has sensors that detect traffic speeds ahead of the zone. An algorithm then determines safe speeds along that stretch of highway. LED signs gradually adjust speeds in the corridor, from three miles north of the Ladysmith exit to State Route 3. The speeds vary between 65 mph and 35 mph.

Ladysmith Road shift comingCaroline County drivers can expect a “major shift” on Ladysmith Road this week where crews are widening a stretch of the road.

The $26.4 million project calls for widening the road to four lanes along a nearly 1-mile stretch of Ladysmith Road between the Interstate 95 interchange and U.S. 1.

The shift is scheduled for Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The shift will move traffic to a pair of outer lanes so crews can build new lanes in the middle of the road, VDOT said in a news release. The stop-light signal at the U.S. 1 intersection will be in flash mode until Monday when it will be set to fully function.

Along with the additional lanes, the project includes the addition of turn lanes at the U.S. 1 intersection, as well as a sidewalk, crosswalk and pedestrian signals at the U.S. 1 intersection and a paved 10-foot-wide path along Ladysmith Road.

VDOT’s 2021 traffic counts show 11,000 vehicles used the work zone corridor daily.

Toll lane extension to create new I–95 traffic patternsWith the 10-mile extension of the express lanes set to open this week, the Virginia Department of Transportation has produced a video to help drivers learn how the new traffic patterns (exits, access points, etc.).

The video can be found on VDOT’s YouTube page and social media.