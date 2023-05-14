Last week’s local meeting with transportation leaders focused on both imminent and long-term road work.

The meeting included information and updates on a range of plans for both small projects and big-ticket items such as the $55,377,791 Garrisonville Road widening project selected for approval in the state’s Smart Scale program, which is among the transportation funding programs the Commonwealth Transportation Board will vote on this summer.

Last week’s local meeting was headed by Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller III, and included updates from Fredericksburg Virginia Department of Transportation head Marcie Parker on local road work and the two major projects on Interstate 95.

Miller said the state has a lot of money for transportation, but noted that funding is just the start for projects, which don’t get done with a “click of your fingers.”

He added the transportation projects are expensive and costs continue to increase. Miller said they would do all they can to get the right projects in the hopper.

Several members of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors and Spotsylvania County’s head of transportation spoke during public comment period.

They talked about a variety of issues, but there seemed to be consensus that a lane expansion should be considered for chokepoint problems on southbound I-95 between State Route 3 in Fredericksburg and the first U.S. 1 exit in Spotsylvania.

That area of the interstate is the endpoint of the new southbound Rappahannock River crossing lanes, between U.S. 17 in Stafford and State Route 3. Work continues on the northbound crossing project, which covers the same area of I-95.

Stafford supervisors also asked the transportation leaders to consider help funding a study of U.S. 1 running through the region as a way to possibly contend with the traffic jams on the highway and local roads when things go awry on I-95.

Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Ian Ollis agreed with the idea of studying U.S. 1 when he addressed the transportation leaders at the meeting.

During her update on road work in the Fredericksburg VDOT’s 14-county district, which is ramping up with the warmer weather, Parker gave a glimmer of hope for I-95 drivers while also highlighting some of the work on tap for the rest of the year.

Crews will resurface 821 lane miles this year, which will cost $61 million, Parker said. Crews also will restripe 2,463 miles of roads in the district.

Parker added that “we do still have a lot of construction” happening locally, especially on I-95 with the northbound crossing work and the 10-mile extension of the electronically tolled express lanes in Stafford.

“If anybody drives I-95, you have seen a lot of construction” with “two major projects really that are out there right now. The end is in sight, I promise,” Parker said. “So, by the end of the year, hopefully, all the lanes will be open” on the northbound crossing and express lanes extension.