GETTING THERE: Interstate 95 express lanes traffic remains low

WORK ZONE awareness is something all drivers should have all the time, especially in the Fredericksburg area, where roadwork is as common as the sunrise.

Crews that handle roadwork are surrounded by the constant threat of speeding vehicles. The least we can do is pay attention.

Next week will serve as a reminder as transportation authorities highlight National Work Zone Awareness Week.

In 2019, 842 people died in work zone crashes across the U.S., according to the Federal Highway Administration. Of those deaths, 135 were workers.

The 2019 fatalities marked an 11 percent spike over the 757 work zone crash deaths the year before.

Express lanes traffic

Traffic on Transurban’s many electronic toll roads across the globe is creeping back to pre-COVID-19 figures, but express lanes traffic in the Washington metro area is lagging, according to a quarterly report released Thursday.

Transurban noted that traffic “recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels in markets where restrictions have lifted,” highlighting a 4.5 percent increase in Sydney, Australia.