GETTING THERE: Interstate 95 express lanes traffic remains low

WORK ZONE awareness is something all drivers should have all the time, especially in the Fredericksburg area, where roadwork is as common as the sunrise.
Crews that handle roadwork are surrounded by the constant threat of speeding vehicles. The least we can do is pay attention.
Next week will serve as a reminder as transportation authorities highlight National Work Zone Awareness Week.
In 2019, 842 people died in work zone crashes across the U.S., according to the Federal Highway Administration. Of those deaths, 135 were workers.
The 2019 fatalities marked an 11 percent spike over the 757 work zone crash deaths the year before.
Express lanes traffic
Traffic on Transurban’s many electronic toll roads across the globe is creeping back to pre-COVID-19 figures, but express lanes traffic in the Washington metro area is lagging, according to a quarterly report released Thursday.
Transurban noted that traffic “recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels in markets where restrictions have lifted,” highlighting a 4.5 percent increase in Sydney, Australia.
“In the Greater Washington Area,” the report added, “traffic continues to be impacted as a result of ongoing restrictions on movement.”
Traffic improved on the Interstate 95 and 495 express lanes in the first quarter of 2021, but the numbers are still down from pre-COVID-19 levels.
In 2020’s first quarter, an average of 55,000 vehicles used the I–95 express lanes every day. This quarter, the figure stands at 35,000 average trips, a 37.2 percent drop. Interstate 495 express lanes traffic dropped 37.5 percent, from 39,000 daily trips to 24,000.
In total, traffic on Transurban’s North American express lanes (including lanes in Montreal) was down 26.9 percent compared with the first quarter of 2020, which ended about the same time the pandemic’s impacts really kicked in.
With less traffic on the express lanes, tolls are cheaper.
For the quarter, the average toll price on the I–95 express lanes dropped by 15.9 percent to $6.95, according to the report. On I–495, the average toll dropped 33.4 percent to $3.49.
The report also highlighted positive progress on the agreement to connect the Northern Virginia express lanes with new toll lanes in Maryland.
