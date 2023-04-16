The Commonwealth Transportation Board is set to start hosting public meetings across the state to provide details of the fiscal 2024–2029 Six-Year Improvement Program, which allocates money for road projects.

The Fredericksburg area has 62 projects on the draft list for the SYIP program.

The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is expected to finalize its list at its policy committee Monday. The meeting, which starts at 6 p.m., will be held at 406 Princess Anne St.

The statewide meetings start later this month, but a pair of area meetings will be held in early May.

The Culpeper District meeting is slated for May 2 at 4 p.m. at the Culpeper District auditorium, at 1601 Orange Road.

The Fredericksburg District meeting is scheduled for May 8, also at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Germanna Community College Workforce and Technology Center at 10000 Germanna Point Drive in Spotsylvania County.

The meetings give residents a chance to see detailed plans in their area, hear from state transportation officials and make comments.

Nice bridge bike system

Bicyclists will get a chance to see the bike system on the new Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge later this month.

The Maryland Transportation Authority will host an open house to release details for the bike system on the new span, built to replace the old bridge over the Potomac River between King George County and Maryland. The new span opened in October.

The open house will be held April 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Nice/Middleton Bridge Automotive Shop, at 13040 Crain Highway, in Newburg, Maryland.

The open house will also give attendees a chance to add comments about bike access to the bridge, according to a news release from MDTA.

The transportation authority said it has invested more than $2 million to accommodate lane sharing for bicyclists. The system includes warning signs, push-button flashing warning beacons, along with “bicycle-friendly modular expansion joints that were used instead of finger joints, which are typically used on MDTA bridges.”

Bicyclists will be able to use the right lane in each direction, with riders able to activate the flashing warning beacons before riding onto the bridge.

More information can be found at nicemiddletonbridge.com, where comments also can be sent.