Work is getting closer to starting on area projects that are part of the state’s rail expansion program, which began in 2020 as a long-range plan to improve and expand passenger train service in several phases.

In the $3.7 billion plan, the state agreed to buy 386 miles of railroad right of way and 223 miles of track from CSX Transportation. The expansion will add 44 miles of new track between Washington and Richmond.

The first two phases of the program focus on three corridors, one of those being Interstate 95, where there are 11 projects totaling $4 billion. The first two phases are scheduled to be completed by 2030.

Work is advancing on four projects that will add a third track through the area, with two projects in the first phase and relatively close to starting.

One of those projects, which will add four miles of third track between the Brooke Road and Leeland Road stations, was part of an update by the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority at April’s Commonwealth Transportation Board meeting.

That project will include modifications to the tracks at Dahlgren Junction in the Chatham area as well as new rail bridges at Harrell and Leeland roads in Stafford.

The Leeland Road bridge, which crosses over the tracks, needs to be rebuilt because of the track expansion’s impact on the span’s piers. The authority and the Virginia Department of Transportation will work together on the project, with VPRA funding the project.

The Harrell Road bridge carries trains over the road and also will be replaced to accommodate the new track.

The expansion project is still in development, with construction scheduled to start in 2024 and finish in 2026.

The other phase-one project is in Caroline County, where three miles of new third track will be added between Woodslane and Paige roads. The project is in the engineering phase, with construction scheduled to run from 2024 to 2025.

The other two area projects are included in phase two of the rail expansion program.

One of those projects also is in Stafford, with 2.3 miles of new third track to be added from the Brooke station to the Aquia Creek bridge. Development of the project is slated to start in 2025, with construction scheduled for 2027–2028.

The fourth project runs from Spotsylvania County to Stafford, adding four miles of new track from south of the Virginia Railway Express station to Harrell Road in Stafford.

No work has started on that project. Plans call for development work to start in 2025 and construction to happen from 2028 to 2030.

The second phase also includes the Long Bridge project, which will expand the rail bridge crossing the Potomac River between Virginia and Washington from two to four tracks.

The third and fourth phases of the rail plan, which are not yet funded, include a new span over the Rappahannock River at the Fredericksburg train station.