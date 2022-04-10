GETTING THERE: Local transit to get extra federal funds

Local transit looks to be the beneficiary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a Thursday news release that Virginia will get $232 million for transit as part of the infrastructure act. Both senators helped negotiate last year’s infrastructure act.

The Fredericksburg area is expected to get $3,798,631 for transit projects, according to Warner press assistant Laura Dacy.

Much of the money will help pay for urban transit projects.

Dacy said localities will be able to determine how to spend the transit funds.

Work zone time

While in these parts road work season seems to be a year-round thing, spring is the time when construction projects shift into high gear.

This is also the time when transportation leaders remind drivers of the challenges presented by road construction as part of work zone awareness week, which starts Monday.

The Interstate 95 work zone has likely hardened many Fredericksburg-area drivers who might see work zones as nothing more than an inconvenience.

But all work zones increase the potential for some other kind of surprise—abrupt lane shifts, cars stopping or veering suddenly.

Surely area drivers have run across road paving in this early stretch of spring. Those projects mean night work, barricades and orange cones, torn-up gravel, uneven lanes, unmarked lanes and people at work.

In 2020, U.S. crashes and injuries involving pedestrians (which includes work crews) dropped from the prior year. But there were 6,516 fatalities, a 3.9% increase over the 6,272 fatalities in 2019, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation report released in March.

While the pandemic skewed traffic data in 2020, work zone fatalities continued to rise, a troubling trend for road workers that comes along with rising work zone crashes and injuries.

Between 2013 and 2019, deadly work zone crashes increased 42 percent, according to workzonebarriers.com, which tracks work zone topics.

The website also cited a 2021 Associated General Contractors of America survey that found 60 percent of contractors reported work zone crashes the previous year.

“The men and women of the construction industry are frequently working just a few feet, and sometimes inches, away from speeding vehicles,” Ken Simonson, the association’s chief economist and author of the annual survey, said in a news release.

“Too often,” he added, “drivers who are distracted, speeding and/or under the influence crash into those work zones, putting workers and themselves at risk of serious harm and death.”

