GETTING THERE: Meeting Tuesday offers details on local projects in state's transportation plan

Transportation officials have been laying out the state’s proposed infrastructure plan for the next six years.

On Tuesday, they will focus on Fredericksburg District projects.

In the past, the six-year plan presentations were held in person, but because of COVID-19 this year’s meeting will be held online. Details on the recommended plan for fiscal years 2021–2027 can be found online.

The Fredericksburg meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Public comments can be made during the meeting. Officials will announce public comment time, at which point those wanting to comment can dial 707/518-3672 and then enter the PIN 447-283-101#.

Two area projects are among the most expensive in the six-year plan.

One project aims to improve the U.S. 1 and State Route 208 intersection area in Spotsylvania County, with a price tag of $26 million. The other project is the $40.9 million widening of State Route 2 and U.S. 17 in Spotsylvania from the Fredericksburg line to the Shannon Airport.