GETTING THERE: Meeting Tuesday offers details on local projects in state's transportation plan

Transportation officials have been laying out the state’s proposed infrastructure plan for the next six years.
On Tuesday, they will focus on Fredericksburg District projects.
In the past, the six-year plan presentations were held in person, but because of COVID-19 this year’s meeting will be held online. Details on the recommended plan for fiscal years 2021–2027 can be found online.
The Fredericksburg meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Public comments can be made during the meeting. Officials will announce public comment time, at which point those wanting to comment can dial 707/518-3672 and then enter the PIN 447-283-101#.
Two area projects are among the most expensive in the six-year plan.
One project aims to improve the U.S. 1 and State Route 208 intersection area in Spotsylvania County, with a price tag of $26 million. The other project is the $40.9 million widening of State Route 2 and U.S. 17 in Spotsylvania from the Fredericksburg line to the Shannon Airport.
Five Interstate 95 projects are included in the six-year plan.
One interstate project would widen a three-mile stretch of southbound Interstate 95 to four lanes starting at the Massaponax exit. Another project calls for widening northbound I-95 to four lanes from Massaponax to the State Route 3 exit.
The Massaponax interchange also has a project aimed at reworking its configuration by adding lanes to U.S. 1; widening the northbound I-95 on-ramp from northbound U.S. 1 to two lanes; and extending the acceleration lane. Another project at the interchange will extend the deceleration lane.
The fifth I-95 project calls for extending the northbound acceleration lane at Centreport Parkway in Stafford County.
The six-year plan includes funding for a dozen projects recommended in the Smart Scale program, which scores projects for funding. There are another 23 district projects scored in the state’s prioritization program, but not recommended for funding.
The recommended local Smart Scale projects include Lafayette Boulevard improvements; improvements to Route 208 in Spotsylvania; U.S. 1 and Layhill Road improvements in Stafford; and the VCR trail connection at the Idlewild neighborhood in Fredericksburg.
The Commonwealth Transportation Board will vote on the six-year plan in June.
