GETTING THERE: New laws for Virginia drivers

The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that state and federal taxes account for 19 percent of the cost at the pump.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Virginia on Friday was $2.93. That figure hasn’t changed in the past month, but is up from $1.96 a year ago, according to AAA.

Bikes and disability designations

The other new law is something everyone who uses a road should know about.

The law involves the space drivers need to allow for bikes, mopeds, motorized scooters, skateboards, wheelchairs and animals, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

A previous law allowed drivers to change lanes if the required 3-foot distance couldn’t be maintained in the proper lane.

The new law now requires drivers to change lanes in those situations. It also removes restrictions on bicyclists riding two abreast.

A final law of interest for drivers doesn’t necessarily affect what happens behind the wheel. It involves a voluntary expansion of the disability designation.