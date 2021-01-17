GETTING THERE: Pandemic flipped traffic worldwide in 2020

D.C.-area commuters wasted much less time on the road last year, according to TomTom.

There were 187 days of low traffic (at least 50 percent less congested than the previous year) in D.C. last year, according to the index. The morning rush congestion was down 24 percent; the evening rush congestion dropped 32 percent.

The commuter rush was difficult for Washington-area commuters in 2019.

That year, Washington-area commuters lost, on average, 126 hours in congestion—or five days and six hours, according to TomTom’s index, which added that would be enough time to read 3,795 pages of the 4,211-page book “In Search of Lost Time” by Marcel Proust.

In comparison, Washington commuters lost 64 hours in the commuter rush during 2020—or two days and 16 hours, according to TomTom.

That’s enough time to get a good start on “Paradise Lost.”

