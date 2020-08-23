GETTING THERE: Pandemic takes a toll on road tolls

Toll operators might be in for some particularly dark days due to the coronavirus.

On Friday, the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association, which represents toll facility owners and operators across the globe, released its five-month update since the pandemic struck.

The following are samples of comments from various toll operators responding to the drastic drop in road travel, where things stand and what it might mean for the future.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey: “In a world that will have more telecommuting and some shift of transit riders to driving, we’re in a position where we will be serving a growing number of motorists that travel less frequently and we will need to find ways to embrace them as customers. Focusing on how we evolve and transform our approach to the business may end up serving us much better than just focusing on how we recover.”

—Mark Muriello, Deputy Director of Tunnels, Bridges and Terminals, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.