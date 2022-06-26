GETTING THERE: Path extension proposed on Lafayette Boulevard

The damaging storm that rushed through Fredericksburg last Wednesday afternoon left downtown streets littered with trees and tree limbs and knocked out power.

Without electricity, many of the stoplights in the city went black. That created a little bit of roadway anarchy.

This driver paid attention to the common-sense approach of treating such black-out stoplights as a four-way stop sign intersection, which transportation experts and police suggest.

While stopped at various intersections, I watched as these drivers treated the blacked-out stop lights like a fee pass, speeding right on through with no care about drivers or pedestrians.

If I had treated the situation like those drivers did and zoomed on through the intersection, you might be reading an obituary instead of a traffic column.

Lafayette path extension proposed

Planners are looking for input on a proposed project aimed at a bike and pedestrian “connector project” extension of a shared-use path along Lafayette Boulevard in Fredericksburg.

The new section would extend the path where it currently ends at St. Paul Street, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Public comments regarding the proposal can be submitted online at, and will be accepted through July 25. The website also includes details and images for the project proposal.

“The path would be handicapped-accessible, with ramps and crosswalks built where the path intersects with Twin Lakes Drive, Springwood Drive, Kensington Place, and St. Paul Street,” according to VDOT.

The project also would add a paved access to the Virginia Central Railway Trail from the cul-de-sac on Springwood Drive.

Fredericksburg has submitted the project to state’s Smart Scale program in an effort to garner additional funds for the project, which has an estimated cost of $1.98 million. The project has an estimated completion date of January 2025.

VDOT is handling the project’s preliminary engineering, right of way acquisition and construction.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for July 14. The hearing will be held from 5–7 p.m. at the Dorothy Hart Community Center at 408 Canal Street in the city. Displays will be available, as well as VDOT and Fredericksburg staff.

Mail and email comments also will be accepted.

Letters should be sent to: Anastasia Kapitan, VDOT Project Manager, 87 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Emails can be sent to fred.comments@vdot.gov, with “Twin Lake/Kensington Connector” in the subject line.

