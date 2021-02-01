GETTING THERE: Paused Thornburg road projects back in play

A pair of Spotsylvania County road projects put on pause last summer are back on track.
The Mudd Tavern Road widening work, in Thornburg, was initially proposed as its own project, but the connector road project was later added. Both projects hit the skids in the summer after the project costs increased by $1.5 million, something county officials were not open to paying.
So the county asked the Virginia Department of Transportation to change the connector road project, essentially removing the middle portion of the proposed road. Property owners spoke out against the change, saying it would make the connector road worthless and hurt traffic flow.
County officials then asked to split the project apart, something that would delay both projects and possibly lead to additional costs.
But county and Virginia Department of Transportation officials worked to find a solution. And that came in the form of creative financing, with officials identifying just more than $3.2 million in remaining funds from eight county projects.
That money, a combination of local and state funds, will go toward the two projects. The move also means the original connector road, which includes a roundabout, project will be built.
Board of Supervisor Kevin Marshall, who represents the district where the project is, said the changes back to the original plans should help the alleviate the business owners’ concerns as well as help traffic in an area expected to explode with growth in the coming years.
He said the schedule on the projects calls for construction to start in early 2022 and be completed in 2024.
New U.S. 17 stoplight activation
The activation of a new stoplight signal on U.S. 17 in Stafford County has been delayed.
The new traffic signal, erected at Old Forge Drive near the Interstate 95 interchange, was set to be activated in flashing mode on Thursday and become fully activated today.
Now the signal is set to be activated on Feb. 8. Initially the light will be set to flashing mode so drivers can get accustomed to it. The light is scheduled to move to full operating mode on Feb. 10, between 9 a.m. and noon, according to VDOT.
When the new signal becomes fully operational, the signal at U.S. 17 and Short Street will be removed.
After that, a safety improvement project will add a median on U.S. 17 from Short Street to just west of Old Forge Drive. Also, Short Street will be converted to a “right-turn-in, right-turn-out intersection.”
