GETTING THERE: Pedestrian deaths spiked in 2020

It’s tricky to grade 2020 traffic data because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the correlating precipitous drop in traffic, but the Governors Highway Safety Association recently reported a major spike in pedestrian deaths.
The report, which used preliminary full-year data from all states, estimated that a total of 6,721 pedestrians died in car crashes on U.S. roads in 2020, a 4.8 percent increase over the previous year’s 6,412 deaths.
The drop in traffic and the spike in deadly crashes sent the pedestrian death rate through the roof.
In a news release, the association noted 2020’s “shocking and unprecedented” pedestrian death rate jump of 21 percent compared to 2019, pointing out it is “the largest ever annual increase in the rate at which drivers struck and killed people on foot.”
Prior to 2020, the biggest increase in the pedestrian death rate was 9 percent in 2015. The records go back to 1976.
A bright spot in the data is the decrease in pedestrian deaths in 19 states, including 11 with double-digit declines.
Virginia is among the states where pedestrian deaths dropped from 2019 to 2020. The state’s total of such deaths totaled 124 in 2019 and fell to 114 last year, an 8 percent drop. Virginia ranked 18th for total pedestrian deaths in 2020.
Maine (17 deaths in 2019 to nine the following year) and Delaware (32 and 17) led all other states with 47 percentage drops. New York had the biggest total drop in pedestrian fatalities, falling from 286 to 235.
Kansas had the biggest spike (172 percent) with 49 pedestrian deaths last year, compared to 18 in 2019.
Texas had the biggest total increase in pedestrian deaths, jumping from 661 to 723. California topped all states with a total of 1,026 pedestrian deaths last year, six more than the previous year.
The association noted that it “is possible (but not established) that activity by people on foot increased in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” which could explain the increase in deaths.
But in the grand scheme, last year’s figures seem to be less some kind of COVID-related oddity and more disturbing trend.
The GHSA reported that there was a 46 percent increase in pedestrian deaths across the country between 2010 and 2019.
“Last year was filled with so much death and loss as COVID swept across the country. As America gets vaccinated and returns to normal, we need to treat pedestrian safety like the public health emergency that it is,” GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins said in the release.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436