GETTING THERE: Pedestrian deaths spiked in 2020

Maine (17 deaths in 2019 to nine the following year) and Delaware (32 and 17) led all other states with 47 percentage drops. New York had the biggest total drop in pedestrian fatalities, falling from 286 to 235.

Kansas had the biggest spike (172 percent) with 49 pedestrian deaths last year, compared to 18 in 2019.

Texas had the biggest total increase in pedestrian deaths, jumping from 661 to 723. California topped all states with a total of 1,026 pedestrian deaths last year, six more than the previous year.

The association noted that it “is possible (but not established) that activity by people on foot increased in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” which could explain the increase in deaths.

But in the grand scheme, last year’s figures seem to be less some kind of COVID-related oddity and more disturbing trend.

The GHSA reported that there was a 46 percent increase in pedestrian deaths across the country between 2010 and 2019.

“Last year was filled with so much death and loss as COVID swept across the country. As America gets vaccinated and returns to normal, we need to treat pedestrian safety like the public health emergency that it is,” GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins said in the release.

