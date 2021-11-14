GETTING THERE: Prepare for a Thanksgiving travel rebound

Along with potentially crowded roads, there is another downside for those who plan to hit the road for the holidays: gas prices.

As of late last week, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.41, up $1.31 compared to last year, according to online fuel tracker GasBuddy.

Lafayette Boulevard

multi-use trail planned

The city plans to hold an online information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that will cover plans to build a multi-use trail along the north side of Lafayette Boulevard, from the Telegraph Hill development to Twin Lake Drive.

There are also longer-term plans to build a multi-use path from the Virginia Central Railway Trail to the cul-de-sac on Spring Wood Drive, which has access points along Lafayette Boulevard.

Details of the Lafayette multi-use path project and how it “fits into the city-wide plan for trail connectivity” will be covered during the online meeting, according to a news release from city public information officer Sonja Cantu.

Those interested in taking part in the online meeting can do so on computer, tablet or smartphones using GoToMeeting.com.

Those who wish to call in to the meeting can do so by dialing 408/650-3123. The access code is 847-608-821.

