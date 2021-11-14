GETTING THERE: Prepare for a Thanksgiving travel rebound

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and it could bring crowded roads.
More than 53.4 million people are expected to travel for the holiday break at the end of the month, according to AAA. The auto club predicts a 13 percent increase over its 2020 forecast, when the country was in COVID-19 lockdown.
Anyone remember the 2020 lockdown holiday season?
Back then, 72 percent of Americans said they had no plans to travel for Thanksgiving and 69 percent didn’t plan on hitting the road for Christmas, according to a study by the American Hotel & Lodging Association.
AAA said this year’s predicted travel figures are near pre-pandemic numbers, and represents the biggest expected one-year increase in travelers since 2005.
Most Thanksgiving travelers—48.3 million of them— will travel by car, according to the forecast.
Air travel also is expected to increase, with this year’s forecast of 4.2 million topping last year’s 2.3 million travelers. Travel by train, bus and cruise ship is also is expected to make a big rebound.
AAA points to vaccinations and the recent opening of the U.S. borders as keys to the forecast increase, saying “people should prepare for roads and airports to be noticeably more crowded.”
Along with potentially crowded roads, there is another downside for those who plan to hit the road for the holidays: gas prices.
As of late last week, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.41, up $1.31 compared to last year, according to online fuel tracker GasBuddy.
Lafayette Boulevard
multi-use trail planned
The city plans to hold an online information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that will cover plans to build a multi-use trail along the north side of Lafayette Boulevard, from the Telegraph Hill development to Twin Lake Drive.
There are also longer-term plans to build a multi-use path from the Virginia Central Railway Trail to the cul-de-sac on Spring Wood Drive, which has access points along Lafayette Boulevard.
Details of the Lafayette multi-use path project and how it “fits into the city-wide plan for trail connectivity” will be covered during the online meeting, according to a news release from city public information officer Sonja Cantu.
Those interested in taking part in the online meeting can do so on computer, tablet or smartphones using GoToMeeting.com.
Those who wish to call in to the meeting can do so by dialing 408/650-3123. The access code is 847-608-821.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436