GETTING THERE: Program teaches safety around big rigs

NAVIGATING interstates at high speeds alongside tractor–trailers is akin to maneuvering your own personal submarine alongside great white sharks—a bit uncomfortable.

For young drivers, dealing with big rigs and other large vehicles is a challenge that has proven to be dangerous to all involved.

The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute developed a program in 2018 to help young drivers learn how to safely maneuver around big rigs on the nation’s roads, according to a VTTI news release.

Since its inception, VTTI has been taking the program on the road to teach young drivers what its researchers have learned. The institute found that young drivers caused more than 75 percent of crashes between passenger vehicles and big trucks.

The institute contends that part of the problem is a lack of driver education when it comes to navigating around big rigs.

In the three years since VTTI started the program, the group has visited 82 schools, reaching more than 8,100 students, the institute said.