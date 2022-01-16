GETTING THERE: Program teaches safety around big rigs

NAVIGATING interstates at high speeds alongside tractor–trailers is akin to maneuvering your own personal submarine alongside great white sharks—a bit uncomfortable.
For young drivers, dealing with big rigs and other large vehicles is a challenge that has proven to be dangerous to all involved.
The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute developed a program in 2018 to help young drivers learn how to safely maneuver around big rigs on the nation’s roads, according to a VTTI news release.
Since its inception, VTTI has been taking the program on the road to teach young drivers what its researchers have learned. The institute found that young drivers caused more than 75 percent of crashes between passenger vehicles and big trucks.
The institute contends that part of the problem is a lack of driver education when it comes to navigating around big rigs.
In the three years since VTTI started the program, the group has visited 82 schools, reaching more than 8,100 students, the institute said.
“With the research we’ve conducted at VTTI, we’re leveraging naturalistic driving data to understand how people drive around trucks and the consequences of unsafe driving,” Matt Camden of VTTI said in the release. “This program [puts] these lessons learned into practice to help a specific group of driver—teens—remain safe while driving passenger vehicles around these larger commercial vehicles from the beginning when they start driving.”
Camden travels with other VTTI researchers to schools in Virginia, West Virginia and Delaware.
The program includes a demonstration that allows teenagers to “see a semi-truck up close and experience the large blind spots from a semi-truck driver’s perspective,” something geared to help young drivers understand the challenges truck drivers face on the road.
While the program focuses on young drivers, even those with experience behind the wheel probably would benefit by checking out the program, and no return trip to school is required. If you can't do it in person, VTTI and the National Safety Council produced a video series covering what the demonstrations teach. The videos can be found online at cmvroadsharing.org.
“We see it every day on the highway, passenger vehicle drivers of all experience levels aren’t driving safely around the trucks,” Scott Tidwell said in the release. “We want this program to help teach new car drivers safe practices from the beginning to create a generation of drivers that know how to safely drive near a truck.”
