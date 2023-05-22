A proposed project in Spotsylvania County would bring changes to the Harrison Road and Salem Church Road intersection, and planners are looking for the public’s input.

The proposal aims to “adjust the intersection’s alignment in reparation for a future widening of Harrison Road,” according to the project page on the Virginia Department of Transportation website.

There are several ways for the public to get the project details and take part in the process, including online and at a June public hearing.

The $11.3 million proposal calls for adding lanes and sidewalk, widening a portion of Harrison Road and replacing the traffic signal equipment, according to VDOT.

VDOT says two lanes would be added for eastbound Harrison Road traffic heading straight through the Salem Church Road intersection. East of the intersection, Harrison Road would be “slightly widened to accommodate two travel lanes to receive through traffic.”

The proposed plans also include the addition of a sidewalk on Harrison east of the intersection, and a 10-foot-wide shared-use path would be added along Harrison and Salem Church roads. Pedestrian crosswalks and signals also will be added to the intersection.

A public hearing on the proposed changes is scheduled for June 15, from 5–7 p.m. at the Salem Church Library at 2607 Salem Church Road in Spotsylvania. The hearing will include information, such as design plans, and comment sheets for the public to fill out.

The project page on VDOT’s website includes a survey that can be filled out. The survey has the same questions the comment sheets will have at the public hearing.

Also, comments, which will be accepted through June 26, can be emailed to fred.comments@vdot.virginia.gov or sent by mail to Ms. Anastasia Kapitan, VDOT Project Manager, 87 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.

Memorial Day lane closures

As it does during major holidays, VDOT will suspend most work zones and lift most lane closures for the Memorial Day weekend, from noon Friday through noon Tuesday, May 30.

VDOT also offers an online travel trends map to help travelers avoid peak congestion.

VDOT said the heaviest northbound Interstate 95 congestion for Memorial Day is expected to happen on Friday and Saturday between Fredericksburg and Washington, and Monday between Richmond and Fredericksburg.

On southbound I–95, the heaviest congestion between D.C. and Richmond is expected to happen on Friday and Saturday, while peak congestion in Northern Virginia is expected to happen on Sunday and Monday.